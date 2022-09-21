“Where Are You, Big Guy?” Mitsotakis Meets a Greek Taxi Driver in New York

Society

NEW YORK – A surprise awaited Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York City, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

In particular, a taxi driver spotted the prime minister walking with his colleagues and greeted him.

“Where are you big guy? How are you doing? Where are you coming from?” Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked him as soon as he realized that he was a Greek, with the taxi driver answering that he was from Tripoli and that he had been in the U.S. for 50 years.

“This is how our trip to the USA began,” wrote Mitsotakis, posting the video of this meeting on Instagram.