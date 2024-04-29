Undeterred, Athens Eateries, Coffee Shops Keep Taking Over Sidewalk Spaces

Society

FILE - A man cleans with a water hose outside a traditional restaurant in front of the Roman Agora Gate, in Plaka, district of Athens, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Repeated vows by a succession of mayors of Greece’s capital to get unlawfully-placed restaurant and coffee shop chairs and tables off sidewalks has failed again, with violations jumping.

City officials said that in the first four months of 2024 that Municipal Police reported 1,246 violations of the regulation of table seating, a jump of 54 percent over the same period in 2023, indicating that business owners enjoy impunity.

They were ordered to remove the tables and chairs, with 300 from April 4-21 alone, but no report whether the police were ignored, if fines were issued or if authorities sent crews to remove the sidewalk furniture that forces people to walk in the streets.

Officers also carried out 466 inspections for noise pollution in bars and cafes, finding 136 violations that have been forwarded for prosecution but that can take years in Greece and authorities are often ignored by businesses that do what they want without consequence.

New Mayor Haris Doukas, who took office January 1 with a pledge to stop the practice that neither his predecessor – Kostas Bakoyiannis – nor any other chief executive of the city was able to curb, joined the list of majors essentially sidelined by business owners.

But Athens majors have limited authority over their own city, the state having more power over municipal policies in some areas, which means mayors have to ask for permission or assistance, including restaurants blocking sidewalks with tables and chairs.

Restaurants and eatery services are allowed to lease space on sidewalks but many just wake all of it or as much as they want, rarely fined or sanctioned with laws often flouted without penalties.

Doukas told SKAI TV that fines are far lower than the profits made, much like penalties for tax evasions on islands such as Mykonos are so low compared to how much can be made that businesses pay them and don’t have to worry about being shut down.