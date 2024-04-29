x

April 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Editorial

The Message from the Beating of the MPs

April 29, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
An Elliniki Lisi MP is seen on the floor of Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

The unacceptable incident that happened a few days ago in the Greek Parliament will be condemned, I assume, by every commentator. After all, what else can any reasonable person say but to condemn with all their might the beating of one MP by another – regardless of party affiliations – and especially within Parliament? So, I see no reason to repeat the same here.

What troubles me, however, is not the beating itself. Nor its cause. The thing speaks for itself.

What troubles me is the message that the act sends. What message does this act convey to society? Doesn’t it show lack of respect for the Parliament? Doesn’t it undermine it? Has Greek politics and the Parliament fallen so low in their eyes that the representatives of the people behave within it in such an unacceptable manner?

Such incidents precisely depict this situation. A situation that expresses the low level of a portion of the political leadership and the dangers posed by the daily catastrophism and scandal-mongering that is abundant in various media outlets and websites.

Some time ago, I commented that the political situation is deteriorating so much that it threatens to lead the country into dangerous adventures. I emphasized how important it is to preserve political stability as the apple of the eye so that the country can absorb the progress made in recent years, but also to take new steps forward.

No one should take anything for granted. Especially today, with the world in turmoil and the country in the midst of wars on two fronts.

