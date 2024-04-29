x

April 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Saturday of Lazarus in Campbell, Ohio

April 29, 2024
By Michael Kakias
KAKIAS CAMPBEL OH LAZARAKIA
Children of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH make traditional Lazarus breads. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias

CAMPBELL, OH – Traditional ‘Lazarus breads’, decorations for the church, and small crosses made out of palms leaves were made by young and old alike on the Saturday of Lazarus, April 27 in the community hall of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH.

“The Philoptochos Society” as President Irene Kalouris told The National Herald, “every Easter makes tsourekia, koulouria, paximadia, koulourakia,” and on the day before Palm Sunday “makes small bread figures of St. Lazarus in honor of the dead. We try to maintain the customs we learned from our parents, and in turn, pass them on to our own children and grandchildren. Most of the traditions are from our island of Kalymnos, but also from other islands,” she added.

One of the oldest members of the Parish, Eleni Kardoulias, spoke to the newspaper about the traditional Kalymnian recipe used to make the Lazarus breads. “In most cases, we use bread dough, tahini, raisins, walnuts, cloves, and we bake them in the oven,” she said.

Members of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH make ‘vagia’ crosses for the adornment of the church and parishioners on Palm Sunday. Photo: The National Herald/Michael Kakias

The Presbytera (priest’s wife), Zoe Denas, emphasized that the Parish has over 600 families – the youth, grandparents, and parents who are very active and who keep Hellenism and Orthodoxy alive and pass on their flame of faith and tradition to the new generations.

Responsible for Parish youth programs, Maria Frangou, stated that over 100 children, from 3 to 18 years old, learn the customs, traditions, and practices related to all religious and national celebrations.

“We gather once a month, engage in various activities, such as today with the Easter decorations and Lazarus breads, collect money for the Church, and much more,” she said.

RELATED

Associations
DOP Foundation Inc. Hosts Third Meet the Author with Henriette Lazaridis

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc.

Nextgen
THI/TNH Takeover – Valentine Lysikatos Carey
Community
Archbishop Elpidophoros Proposes Separation of Church and State in Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nicole Kidman, Who ‘Makes Movies Better,’ Gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Freeman spoke the words, but pretty much everyone who took the stage at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: “ Nicole Kidman.

Taking a trip together is the perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day, a birthday or graduation.

The unacceptable incident that happened a few days ago in the Greek Parliament will be condemned, I assume, by every commentator.

CAMPBELL, OH - Traditional ‘Lazarus breads’, decorations for the church, and small crosses made out of palms leaves were made by young and old alike on the Saturday of Lazarus, April 27 in the community hall of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH.

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.