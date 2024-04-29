Saturday of Lazarus in Campbell, Ohio

General News

CAMPBELL, OH – Traditional ‘Lazarus breads’, decorations for the church, and small crosses made out of palms leaves were made by young and old alike on the Saturday of Lazarus, April 27 in the community hall of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH.

“The Philoptochos Society” as President Irene Kalouris told The National Herald, “every Easter makes tsourekia, koulouria, paximadia, koulourakia,” and on the day before Palm Sunday “makes small bread figures of St. Lazarus in honor of the dead. We try to maintain the customs we learned from our parents, and in turn, pass them on to our own children and grandchildren. Most of the traditions are from our island of Kalymnos, but also from other islands,” she added.

One of the oldest members of the Parish, Eleni Kardoulias, spoke to the newspaper about the traditional Kalymnian recipe used to make the Lazarus breads. “In most cases, we use bread dough, tahini, raisins, walnuts, cloves, and we bake them in the oven,” she said.

The Presbytera (priest’s wife), Zoe Denas, emphasized that the Parish has over 600 families – the youth, grandparents, and parents who are very active and who keep Hellenism and Orthodoxy alive and pass on their flame of faith and tradition to the new generations.

Responsible for Parish youth programs, Maria Frangou, stated that over 100 children, from 3 to 18 years old, learn the customs, traditions, and practices related to all religious and national celebrations.

“We gather once a month, engage in various activities, such as today with the Easter decorations and Lazarus breads, collect money for the Church, and much more,” she said.