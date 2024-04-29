x

April 29, 2024

DOP Foundation Inc. Hosts Third Meet the Author with Henriette Lazaridis

April 29, 2024
By The National Herald
DOP Foundation Zoom Henriette Lazaridis
The participants in the Daughters of Penelope Foundation Inc.’s third ‘Meet the Author’ Zoom event on April 18 with Henriette Lazaridis. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc. held its third ‘Meet the Author’ Zoom event on April 18, welcoming Henriette Lazaridis, author of ‘Last Days in Plaka.’ Twenty-five participants from Canada, Greece, and the United States were in attendance.

Chairman of the DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club Jeannie Kouros introduced Lazaridis and special guest Eleni N. Gage, author of ‘North of Ithaca.’ The conversation was lively and engaging, with Gage asking questions about the characters in ‘Last Days in Plaka’ and Lazaridis’ writing process. Questions were also taken from the audience.

The DOP Foundation Inc.’s book club publishes a monthly flyer with three book suggestions to encourage reading. The fourth ‘Meet the Author’ is planned for mid-June before summer break.

The DOP Foundation Inc. was founded in 1983 to promote the social, ethical, philanthropic, cultural, educational, and intellectual interests of its members. The Foundation preserves and promotes the ideals and traditions of Hellenism and awards annual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students.

More information is available at https://dopfoundationinc.com.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

