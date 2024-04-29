Erdogan Canceling US Visit Won’t Keep Mitsotakis from Ankara Meeting

Politics

FILE - Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave after their statements at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is still planning to go to Ankara on May 13 to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had canceled a scheduled May 9 meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden.

Erdogan broke off the US trip, apparently miffed with Biden as tension has risen between the countries with Turkey still banned from getting US-made F-35 fighter jets and hoping to get F-16s promised by the US President.

Biden – as has Mitsotakis – has strongly backed Israel during its invasion of the Gaza Strip in search of Hamas terrorists who killed more than 1200 Israelis in October, 2023 raids although the US is worried about the rising Palestinian civilian casualties.

Erdogan has blamed Israel while praising the terrorists who slaughtered children and babies and boasted about in videos and even met in Turkey with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, one of Israel’s targets.

Greece and Turkey have been in a detente as Erdogan has warmed again to trying to get Turkey into the European Union, a process that began in 2005 and prospects worsening under his hardline leadership.