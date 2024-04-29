x

April 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Japanese Princess Kako Coming to Greece in May, Marking 125 Years of Ties

April 29, 2024
By The National Herald
Japan Imperial Garden Party
Japan's Princess Kako waves to the guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO. Japan’s Princess Kako, a nice of Emperor Naruhito, is scheduled to visit Greece in May in a trip designed to celebrate 125 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will be in Greece from May 25-June 1 to mark Year of Culture and Tourism Between Japan and https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan%27s-princess-kako-to-visit-greece-to-mark-125-yrs-of-ties

She will depart from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a commercial flight, traveling via Britain before arriving in the Greek capital Athens, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess will pay a courtesy call to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and attend a commemorative event to mark the 125th anniversary of the friendly relationship.

She is also planning on visiting the Parthenon, located in the World Heritage Site of the Acropolis of Athens, as well as a facility for the hearing-impaired and an orphanage.

RELATED

Politics
Erdogan Canceling US Visit Won’t Keep Mitsotakis from Ankara Meeting

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is still planning to go to Ankara on May 13 to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had canceled a scheduled May 9 meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden.

Society
Undeterred, Athens Eateries, Coffee Shops Keep Taking Over Sidewalk Spaces
Politics
Greek PM: Productivity Bonus to Civil Servants Who Achieve Specific Targets

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nicole Kidman, Who ‘Makes Movies Better,’ Gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Freeman spoke the words, but pretty much everyone who took the stage at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: “ Nicole Kidman.

Taking a trip together is the perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day, a birthday or graduation.

The unacceptable incident that happened a few days ago in the Greek Parliament will be condemned, I assume, by every commentator.

CAMPBELL, OH - Traditional ‘Lazarus breads’, decorations for the church, and small crosses made out of palms leaves were made by young and old alike on the Saturday of Lazarus, April 27 in the community hall of the Archangel Michael Church in Campbell, OH.

MONTREAL – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Foundation Inc.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.