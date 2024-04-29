Japanese Princess Kako Coming to Greece in May, Marking 125 Years of Ties

Politics

TOKYO. Japan's Princess Kako, a nice of Emperor Naruhito, is scheduled to visit Greece in May in a trip designed to celebrate 125 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will be in Greece from May 25-June 1 to mark Year of Culture and Tourism Between Japan and

She will depart from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a commercial flight, traveling via Britain before arriving in the Greek capital Athens, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess will pay a courtesy call to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and attend a commemorative event to mark the 125th anniversary of the friendly relationship.

She is also planning on visiting the Parthenon, located in the World Heritage Site of the Acropolis of Athens, as well as a facility for the hearing-impaired and an orphanage.