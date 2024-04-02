x

SYRIZA’s Kasselakis Calls on PM Mitsotakis to ‘Send Karamanlis to Justice’ over Tempi Accident

April 1, 2024
By Athens News Agency
FILE- President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, speaks at the event "For Another Europe" where the party's program for the European elections was presented, Thursday 14 March 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis asked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis if he intends to “support its proposal to send [former transportation minister] Kostas A. Karamanlis to justice,” in a post on social media on Monday.

Earlier, the main opposition party had presented a document to New Democracy, through their parliamentary committees, claiming that it had evidence for “specific acts and omissions” related to the fatal train collision at Tempi.

In his post, Kasselakis specifically said, “The well-informed citizen is the power of our democracy. I invite you to read the charge document that SYRIZA drew up for Kostas A. Karamanlis. The government did not really respond. So I am asking the prime minister specifically: Will you support our proposal with the votes of your deputies, or wll you lead Kostas Karamanlis to an amnesty? Will you break apart the equation ‘Mitsotakis = Karamanlis’, or will your two elite families act as one forever, around the crime of Tempi? If you have nothing to hide, fulfil the demand not of SYRIZA but of an entire people: send Kostas Karamanlis to justice.”

Lazaros Theodorakopoulos Produces, Stars in ‘Night Just Before the Forest’

NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns.

