Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 Holds First Meeting of the New Year

SCHENECTADY, NY – Over the past few years, Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 has continued to grow its membership and charter and goal of inspiring Hellenism and Brotherhood in the New York State Capital Region since reactivation in 2017.

As the chapter heads into 2020, it held its first meeting of the New Year on January 7 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s Hellenic Center with AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis in attendance.

At the meeting, Chapter President, Fillipos “Phil” Menagias, once again set goals for the new year in regards to community outreach, member recruitment, fundraising goals and projects to benefit charitable organizations, and individual educational scholarships in the Capital District, as well as the goal of supporting the creation of a Greek School in partnership with St. George Greek Orthodox Church.