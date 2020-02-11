Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 Holds First Meeting of the New Year

By TNH Staff February 11, 2020

Left to right: Steve Giakoumis, President Phil Menagias, Secretary Greg Sokaris, AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis, Vice President James Gaminde, and Treasurer Chris Euripidou. Photo: Van Stathis

SCHENECTADY, NY – Over the past few years, Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 has continued to grow its membership and charter and goal of inspiring Hellenism and Brotherhood in the New York State Capital Region since reactivation in 2017.

As the chapter heads into 2020, it held its first meeting of the New Year on January 7 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s Hellenic Center with AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis in attendance.

Left to right: Treasurer Chris Euripidou, Van Stathis, Mike Euripidou, President Phil Menagias, Secretary Greg Sokaris, Dimitryos “Jimmy” Markopoulos, AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis, Vice President James Gaminde, Pete Kalil, Steve Giakoumis, Bill Manikas, Charlie Koines, and
Phil McGowen. Photo: Van Stathis

At the meeting, Chapter President, Fillipos “Phil” Menagias, once again set goals for the new year in regards to community outreach, member recruitment, fundraising goals and projects to benefit charitable organizations, and individual educational scholarships in the Capital District, as well as the goal of supporting the creation of a Greek School in partnership with St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

