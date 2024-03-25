Mitsotakis on CTV: “We are going from one record to another in investments, Greece has turned the page” (Video)

Just before the European elections in June, the Prime Minister emphasized, “For the first time, we will give the opportunity to our diaspora, those who have the right to vote in Greece, to utilize the postal vote to participate in the European elections. Therefore, it will also be an opportunity to highlight this possibility and encourage them to participate in an electoral process that is quite significant for the future of the country”.
Regarding investments, he stated, “If you look at the inflow of foreign direct investment in Greece, it is significant, we are going from record to record. So, part of my work during my visit to Canada is to highlight this to the Canadian business community.”
“I want to ensure that I will dispel any doubts and make it clear that Greece has definitively turned a page,” he added.
Greece would “of course” be interested in purchasing Canada’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country. We are a big entry point for LNG, not just for the Greek market, but also for the Balkans, for Eastern Europe,” Mitsotakis said. “Theoretically, we could even supply Ukraine.”
“So in principle, yes, we are very interested in obtaining LNG at competitive prices,” he continued. “As fast as we go in terms of our renewable penetration, we will still need a reliable source of electricity, and for us, for Greece, we don’t have nuclear, we’re practically, or completely, moving away from coal, so that leaves natural gas for the foreseeable future as a significant source of energy, for the production of electricity.”
When asked whether Canada could be an ideal partner in that, Mitsotakis said “absolutely.”
“Canada is a country with which we share so many values,” he said, pointing to Greece’s alignment with Canada on several geopolitical issues, including Ukraine and Gaza.
In his interview on the CTV television network, following his meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, where the strengthening of bilateral relations was emphasized and the agreement for the delivery of seven state-of-the-art firefighting aircraft was signed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the significant improvement in the economic climate and the increasing attraction of investments to Greece
MONTREAL - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Sunday and attended the signing of an agreement for Greece's purchase of seven new state-of-the art firefighting aircraft (DHC-515).
