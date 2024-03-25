x

March 25, 2024

Mitsotakis on CTV: “We are going from one record to another in investments, Greece has turned the page” (Video)

March 24, 2024
By The National Herald
MHTSOTAKHS-KANADAS-SYNENTEYXI
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Canadian network CTV and journalist Vassy Kapelos (Photo: X-Twiter)

MONTREAL- In his interview on the CTV television network, following his meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, where the strengthening of bilateral relations was emphasized and the agreement for the delivery of seven state-of-the-art firefighting aircraft was signed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the significant improvement in the economic climate and the increasing attraction of investments to Greece

Just before the European elections in June, the Prime Minister emphasized, “For the first time, we will give the opportunity to our diaspora, those who have the right to vote in Greece, to utilize the postal vote to participate in the European elections. Therefore, it will also be an opportunity to highlight this possibility and encourage them to participate in an electoral process that is quite significant for the future of the country”.

Regarding investments, he stated, “If you look at the inflow of foreign direct investment in Greece, it is significant, we are going from record to record. So, part of my work during my visit to Canada is to highlight this to the Canadian business community.”

“I want to ensure that I will dispel any doubts and make it clear that Greece has definitively turned a page,” he added.

Greece would “of course” be interested in purchasing Canada’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country. We are a big entry point for LNG, not just for the Greek market, but also for the Balkans, for Eastern Europe,” Mitsotakis said. “Theoretically, we could even supply Ukraine.”

“So in principle, yes, we are very interested in obtaining LNG at competitive prices,” he continued. “As fast as we go in terms of our renewable penetration, we will still need a reliable source of electricity, and for us, for Greece, we don’t have nuclear, we’re practically, or completely, moving away from coal, so that leaves natural gas for the foreseeable future as a significant source of energy, for the production of electricity.”

When asked whether Canada could be an ideal partner in that, Mitsotakis said “absolutely.”

“Canada is a country with which we share so many values,” he said, pointing to Greece’s alignment with Canada on several geopolitical issues, including Ukraine and Gaza.

Greece Will Restore Ottoman Mosque, Mausoleum of Rhodes’ Conqueror

An Ottoman-era monument on Rhodes, that includes a mosque, tomb and burial ground of an Admiral who was a key figure in conquering the island during the Turkish occupation, is being restored by Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

Joint Statement by PMs Mitsotakis, Trudeau in Montreal
Greek Government Denies Tampering Audio of Deadly Tempe Train Crash

Russia Detains Suspects in an Attack that Left at Least 143 Dead in a Moscow Concert Hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 143 people dead.

MILWAUKEE  — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, Khris Middleton recorded his second career triple-double and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-93 on Sunday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Peter Angelos, owner of a Baltimore Orioles team that endured long losing stretches and shrewd proprietor of a law firm that won high-profile cases against industry titans, died Saturday.

MONTREAL - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Sunday and attended the signing of an agreement for Greece's purchase of seven new state-of-the art firefighting aircraft (DHC-515).

