Ahepan of the West Meets with Ahepan of the East at the NY Parade

Associations

NEW YORK – Mike Labatos, AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor and Nick Angelos, AHEPA District 20 Governor, are members of the AHEPA National Veterans Committee. The committee meets monthly on Zoom under the leadership of Colonel Nick Vamvakias from Washington, DC.

As they were exchanging ideas during the veterans’ meetings, Angelos mentioned that he had participated in the Greek Independence Day Parade in New York City at the age of six dressed as an Evzone. He now resides in California.

Labatos invited Angelos to the Greek Independence Day Parade this year and the rest is history. Angelos and his wife Nancy made the trip to New York and along with Labatos marched side by side holding the AHEPA District 6 banner on Fifth Avenue on April 14.

It was a dream come true for two Ahepans, both U.S. veterans who love AHEPA, Hellenism, and the wonderful country of the United States of America, to meet in person at the parade.