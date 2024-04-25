Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 Celebrated 79th Anniversary at Mythos

Events

BAYSIDE, NY – Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Ilion Chapter 135 continues to keep the light shining bright within. In a moving event at Mythos restaurant on April 20, they celebrated the 79th anniversary of the Chapter which belongs to this special organization that has existed for over 90 years in the U.S. and its members work together for the greater good.

It is impressive the way the DOP chapters take care of their local communities, with the main goal always being Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. At this year’s celebration, two important women were honored who fully embrace the philosophy of DOP founder Alexandra Apostolides and have put their own stamp on this dynamic network of women, which is growing every day and supports a great many of our fellow human beings in need.

Jeannie Kouros and Betsy Sideris are two successful women and examples of giving and creativity. Kouros told The National Herald that she was excited about the honor that her ‘sisters’ and the committee awarded her and expressed her admiration for the hard work of the DOP that never ceases to inspire the next generations of women. Kouros, a most remarkable and tireless woman and member of the Board of Directors of Ilion Chapter 135, serves on the Board of Directors of the DOP Foundation Inc. and is president of the book club. She served as Secretary of the 2021 AHEPA Supreme Convention in Athens and served as National Chair of the DOP efforts for St. Basil Academy.

Betsy Sideris, St. Demetrios School Assistant Principal, has been teaching for 38 years and has done a very remarkable job by offering her knowledge and experience as a teacher of rare morals and humanity and as president of the PTA. Sideris has encouraged and taught her students to raise money for worthy causes and participate in charitable efforts with sincere concern for underprivileged children.

When asked about her impressions of her award, she told TNH that it is a great honor for her to have her work recognized by an organization that she has been serving for years and that helps so many people. She feels proud to be an educator at the largest and best Greek-American school that includes the only Greek-American high school in the United States.

Chapter 135 President Stella Kokalis, in her remarks during the event, expressed her joy, because for the first time in the history of the chapter, they were honoring remarkable women who serve the DOP and promote its mission. She emphasized the pride she feels for all members who are committed to protecting and preserving the principles of the organization.

Youla Efthimiou was also honored for her contributions.

DOP members, old and new, attended the festive event. Also among those present were DOP District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, AHEPA District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis, and Past AHEPA District 6 Governor Ilias I. Katsos.