On Rebellious Crete, Suicide Rates The Highest in All  Greece  

Society

Cretans are known for loving their guns but the island has the dubious record of having the highest rates of suicide in Greece over the last 25 years, averaging 2.4 per 100,000 per capita from 1999-2013.

That was according to a report published in 2018 in BMC Psychiatry, an open-access journal for research into psychiatric disorders, which showed that it was 2.4 for Greece but 5.2 on Crete.

“Our experience shows that most suicides on Crete are linked to mental illness, with serious cases often being undiagnosed, and even if they are, there’s no strict follow-up,” Dr. Alexandros Vgontzas, Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Crete, Director of the Sleep Research and Treatment Center in Penn State College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry, said.

Kyriakos Katsadoros, scientific director of the Suicide Observatory Klimaka, said four people took their own lives on the island so far this year after a record 97 were reported for 2022.