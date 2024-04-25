x

April 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

On Rebellious Crete, Suicide Rates The Highest in All  Greece  

April 25, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi, File)
Heraklion, port, Crete. (Photo by Eurokinissi, File)

Cretans are known for loving their guns but the island has the dubious record of having the highest rates of suicide in Greece over the last 25 years, averaging 2.4 per 100,000 per capita from 1999-2013.

That was according to a report published in 2018 in BMC Psychiatry, an open-access journal for research into psychiatric disorders, which showed that it was 2.4 for Greece but 5.2 on Crete.

“Our experience shows that most suicides on Crete are linked to mental illness, with serious cases often being undiagnosed, and even if they are, there’s no strict follow-up,” Dr. Alexandros Vgontzas, Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Crete, Director of the Sleep Research and Treatment Center in Penn State College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry, said.

Kyriakos Katsadoros, scientific director of the Suicide Observatory Klimaka, said four people took their own lives on the island so far this year after a record 97 were reported for 2022.

RELATED

Greece
Greek Frigate Has Destroyed a Drone Launched from Yemen’s Houthi-Held Areas

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A top European Union military officer said that a frigate that’s part of an EU mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant shipping destroyed a drone launched from an area in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels on Thursday morning.

Politics
A Greek Lawmaker Faces a Criminal Charge for Allegedly Punching a Colleague
Society
Resignation of Greek-American Scientist – A Blow to ‘Brain Gain’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Over 100 Pilot Whales Beached on Western Australian Coast Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said.

NEW YORK – Mike Labatos, AHEPA District 6 Lt.

Cretans are known for loving their guns but the island has the dubious record of having the highest rates of suicide in Greece over the last 25 years, averaging 2.

ATHENS - Forgetting the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw people so desperate they were picking food out of rubbish and supermarket bins, Greeks are among the European countries with the ignominious title of food wasters.

PARIS (AP) — The second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of the French Open next month, organizers said on Thursday about a project planned with the Paris Olympics in mind.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.