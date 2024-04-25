Greeks Toss Food Away, Among Europe’s Worst Record for Waste

Default Category

ATHENS – Forgetting the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw people so desperate they were picking food out of rubbish and supermarket bins, Greeks are among the European countries with the ignominious title of food wasters.

A report from the European Union’s statistics agency Elstat found that Greeks tossed out more than 2 million tons of food in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with annual waste coming to 191 kilos per capita, of which 87 kilos came from households.

waste coming to 191 kilograms, of which 87 kg per capita per year came from households. That ranked Greece in fourth place. It also noted that when it comes to food waste by households in particular, Greece ranks third in per capita terms in the EU, coming behind Portugal (124 kg/capita) and Malta (92 kg/per capita).

Dimitris Nentas, head of Food Bank Greece, a nonprofit dedicated to battling hunger and food waste, told Kathimerini that, “A significant portion of this food is valuable, since it is suitable for consumption, but even if it were not, it could be used in other forms, in the context of a cyclical economy,” he said.