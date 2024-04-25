x

April 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Default Category

Greeks Toss Food Away, Among Europe’s Worst Record for Waste

April 25, 2024
By The National Herald
RUBBISH
(PHOTO BY EUROKINISSI, FILE)

ATHENS – Forgetting the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw people so desperate they were picking food out of rubbish and supermarket bins, Greeks are among the European countries with the ignominious title of food wasters.

A report from the European Union’s statistics agency Elstat found that Greeks tossed out more than 2 million tons of food in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with annual waste coming to 191 kilos per capita, of which 87 kilos came from households.

waste coming to 191 kilograms, of which 87 kg per capita per year came from households. That ranked Greece in fourth place. It also noted that when it comes to food waste by households in particular, Greece ranks third in per capita terms in the EU, coming behind Portugal (124 kg/capita) and Malta (92 kg/per capita).

Dimitris Nentas, head of Food Bank Greece, a nonprofit dedicated to battling hunger and food waste, told Kathimerini that, “A significant portion of this food is valuable, since it is suitable for consumption, but even if it were not, it could be used in other forms, in the context of a cyclical economy,” he said.

RELATED

General News
George Karlaftis to TNH: ‘I Feel Proud’

NEW YORK – "We are waiting for you on Fifth Avenue with our flag held high," said two-time NFL champion, George Karlaftis, in the Greek language, concluding his speech to all those present at the New York Greek Independence Parade Gala on April 13 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, amid applause.

Default Category
The Turks Are Coming! Tourists, That Is, They’re Landing on Greek Islands
Default Category
Israeli Troops Withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s Largest, after 2-Week Raid

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Over 100 Pilot Whales Beached on Western Australian Coast Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said.

NEW YORK – Mike Labatos, AHEPA District 6 Lt.

Cretans are known for loving their guns but the island has the dubious record of having the highest rates of suicide in Greece over the last 25 years, averaging 2.

ATHENS - Forgetting the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw people so desperate they were picking food out of rubbish and supermarket bins, Greeks are among the European countries with the ignominious title of food wasters.

PARIS (AP) — The second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of the French Open next month, organizers said on Thursday about a project planned with the Paris Olympics in mind.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.