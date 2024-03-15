x

March 15, 2024

Greek-Canadian Diaspora to Welcome Greek PM Mitsotakis to Toronto

March 15, 2024
By The National Herald
[367567] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΜΕΝΙΑΣ NIKOL PASHINYAN (ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, at Maximou Mansion, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

TORONTO – The Archdiocese of Canada, the Greek Community of Toronto, the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, The Hellenic Initiative Canada, and the Hellenic Canadian Board of Trade announced on March 14 that they are hosting Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a public address titled ‘Greece and Canada Moving Forward Together.’

On the first official visit of a Greek Prime Minister to Canada in more than four decades, Prime Minister Mitsotakis will address the Greek-Canadian diaspora at the Toronto Convention Center on Monday, March 25, 5-7 PM, the culmination of this year’s celebrations for Greek Independence Day.

The visit of the Greek Prime Minister is a milestone for bilateral relations, as it seeks to expand the strong ties between Canada and Greece and reiterate the two countries’ historic partnership. It also holds special importance for Hellenism in Canada, as it will honor and highlight the enduring bonds between Greece and its diaspora communities worldwide.

In his address to Toronto’s vibrant Greek-Canadian community, Prime Minister Mitsotakis will share his perspective and vision for the future of Greece, its foreign policy and relations with Canada. His public address will also provide the opportunity for the Greek-Canadian diaspora to mark Greece’s Independence in the presence of the Greek Prime Minister, and celebrate our shared heritage, culture, and strong community ties.

This event has already sold out and reached its maximum event capacity of 1,200 guests.

For members of the media interested in attending and covering the event or with any inquiries, please contact George Keroglidis, Managing Director at the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, via email at [email protected] no later than March 20.

