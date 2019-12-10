Letter to the Editor: On Mr. Diamataris’ Resignation

To the Editor:

I was saddened to hear that Mr. Diamataris resigned from his post as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Living Abroad. He seemed like the most qualified person for the job and someone who would do his best in the position.

His dedication to the community of Hellenes living abroad is clear no matter what their political affiliations, it would have to be from his many years as the Publisher-Editor of The National Herald, how else would the paper continue to be so widely read if he didn’t truly care about the issues that mean the most to the readers and the community?

It seems like the opposition party politicians should think about the one who is without sin casting the first stone.

I wish Mr. Diamataris all the best for whatever he chooses to do next.

Charalambos Papavasiliou

Sacramento, CA