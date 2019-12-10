Letter to the Editor: On Mr. Diamataris’ Resignation

To the Editor:
I was saddened to hear that Mr. Diamataris resigned from his post as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Living Abroad. He seemed like the most qualified person for the job and someone who would do his best in the position.
His dedication to the community of Hellenes living abroad is clear no matter what their political affiliations, it would have to be from his many years as the Publisher-Editor of The National Herald, how else would the paper continue to be so widely read if he didn’t truly care about the issues that mean the most to the readers and the community?
It seems like the opposition party politicians should think about the one who is without sin casting the first stone.
I wish Mr. Diamataris all the best for whatever he chooses to do next.
Charalambos Papavasiliou
Sacramento, CA
3 Comments
Hey Charalambos…no journalist or media stooge today is qualified to hold office, since, it is clear that they now prostitute themselves to the interests and lies of an Aristocracy of degenerate tyrants that own the governments of America and EU and most importantly, the media outlets of the world..like CNN with
Billionaires like Zuckerman, Bezos, Murdock , Koch, Adelman etc etc!
They are a secret society,like the Greek Secret Societies like Ahepa …and lets be clear ..Secret Societies have their own agenda, rules, and allegiances which only benefit Aristocracies of power..and corruption to amass control of the economic, political, and military sovereignty of the world …including America..as we are witnessing in front of us!
None of which can be gained, without the support and collaboration of a media ..which distorts information to promote the interest of these degenerates ..which includes waging wars on countries who do not surrender their countries sovereignty ..like what is being exposed in the Ukraingate scandal by the police state members of the impeachment committee…which eliminates enemies of the State ..like Donald Trump from exposing the corrupt foreign policy of the Aristocrats to remove those who hold office, like in the Ukraine , and install corrupt Neo Nazi Oligarks worth 1 billion dollars to serve Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, not the people of the Ukaine!
It was a disgrace, for Mistotakis to even create a state news minister….
cont..
for the Greek communities the..Fake News outlet TNH..who journalistic vetting of the truth, is surrendered to the Associated Press..in reprinting their lies and concealing the criminal state actions against real journalist like Julianne Assange, who is sitting in a British Prison because he told the truth that TNH and Diamataris do not print..like war crimes and acts of treason by members of the U.S government like Ahepan Robert Menendez, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama ..and the military of the U.S. in Iraq, libya, and Syria!
MIstotakis offered a propaganda minister who, campaigned for the election of Mistotakis, and endorsed the most corrupt war criminal in American History for the office of Senator of New Jersey to the Greek Community and called him the Greatest Hellene ever… who accepted millions of dollars from Jewish Pro Israel lobbies to represent the interests of a foreign country and was indicted for corruption, and accused of joining Prince Andrew in partaking of the pleasures of underage Teenagers prostitutes provided by the departed Jeffrey Epstein.at his Caribbean resort! Unfortunately, the teenage girl who accused Menendez, seems to have disappeared, like Epstein!
Diamataris endorsed for office Menendez..who would call the money he accepted as gifts , not bribes from his best friends, which in fact was part of 8 million dollars stolen by his best friend ..a Jewish doctor from Medicare ..and now serving 20 years in Prison.
cont.. what Diamataris would have done.is what he has done for many years..and not held accountable as follows
John Swinton (1829-1901), A Journalist who worked as a writer for a newspaper, and had a career writing for more than a few stated in America, about the independent press…and perfectly describes what Diamataris and Patrick Theros represent with your Greek Secret Societies in the following quote…
“There is not ONE of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did you know beforehand that it would never appear in print!
I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. The business of journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread…
We are the tools of rich men behind the scenes. We are jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes!“
That is why Diamataris is responsible for the deaths of millions of foreign citizens around the world .. for every atrocity against the people of Syria, libya, Iraq, Ukraine etc etc. by your Aristocratic rulers of America..and a soulless society who can so easily be fooled!
Today, the Media makes itself prosecutor, Juror, Judge, and executioner against the enemies of a bunch of Aristocrats running an international Marxist police state!