On the Train Tragedy and the Government

April 13, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH, File)
To the Editor:

I am sending you this letter because we are tired of hearing every day about the trains and the stationmasters and the government.

It’s the government’s fault. Which government? The government of the elder Georgios Papandreou, Karamanlis, Andreas Papandreou, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, Simitis, Georgios Papandreou, Samaras, Tsipras or Kyriakos Mitsotakis?

In the year 1959-1961, I served as an infantryman in Thessaloniki. I took leave and was going to Rhodes. In Larissa, the train stopped for a long time. I asked why the train was not moving. Someone told me they were waiting for the other train to pass and then we’ll go, it’s one line. I was afraid and prayed to reach Athens. This problem exists and no one has bothered to fix it. Now that it’s too late, it’s the government’s fault.

Instead of sitting down to solve the problem they argue to change the government. Those who gave the order to start, they are the cause and if someone left the position and appointed someone incompetent, he will be punished. When they realized what they were doing it was not too late, they could move everything to stop the trains, but today nobody knows how to work properly.

Thank you,

Dimitrios Dimitrakis

North Brunswick, NJ

