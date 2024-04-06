On Postal Voting for Greeks Abroad

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

Finally, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis legislated the way in which Greek citizens residing outside the country will be able to exercise their constitutional duty and right, to vote from their place of residence, by postal vote.

But there are many expatriates, especially the elderly, who do not know that we have elections, or cannot, or do not have the internet knowledge to fill out the required documents and be included in the special electoral roll and get the necessary documents from the government, so that they can vote.

To this end, the various Greek organizations, professional, economic, spiritual, should take care to inform their members about the elections, to encourage them to vote, and to help those of their members who do not have internet knowledge and cannot do so in the necessary forms.

But there are expatriates who do not belong to any organization and live in distant areas and do not read expatriate publications. They are, however, members of the local Greek Orthodox Church, to which we owe our language and our existence as a national state. In the dark years of slavery, the priests and monks were the teachers of the nation who, with liturgy, scriptures, and hidden schools, taught our language and religion, so that after 400 years of slavery we could remain Greek Orthodox and speak Greek.

As then, and now, the Church, which continues the tradition of the hidden school and in every church there is also a school, should assume again its ethnarchic role and with a circular of our Archdiocese assign the Parish Councils to inform their members about the elections and to help those who cannot, to complete the necessary forms in order to be registered in the electoral roll.

It is necessary for all the elderly to feel satisfied that they are still useful, that the country has not forgotten them, and that it now gives them the opportunity to feel the joy and pride of taking part in its elections.

Konstantinos Lykogiannis

Elmsford, NY

[It should be noted that the postal vote is for the upcoming European Parliament elections only.]