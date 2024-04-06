x

April 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Letter to Editor

On Postal Voting for Greeks Abroad

April 6, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

Finally, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis legislated the way in which Greek citizens residing outside the country will be able to exercise their constitutional duty and right, to vote from their place of residence, by postal vote.

But there are many expatriates, especially the elderly, who do not know that we have elections, or cannot, or do not have the internet knowledge to fill out the required documents and be included in the special electoral roll and get the necessary documents from the government, so that they can vote.

To this end, the various Greek organizations, professional, economic, spiritual, should take care to inform their members about the elections, to encourage them to vote, and to help those of their members who do not have internet knowledge and cannot do so in the necessary forms.

But there are expatriates who do not belong to any organization and live in distant areas and do not read expatriate publications. They are, however, members of the local Greek Orthodox Church, to which we owe our language and our existence as a national state. In the dark years of slavery, the priests and monks were the teachers of the nation who, with liturgy, scriptures, and hidden schools, taught our language and religion, so that after 400 years of slavery we could remain Greek Orthodox and speak Greek.

As then, and now, the Church, which continues the tradition of the hidden school and in every church there is also a school, should assume again its ethnarchic role and with a circular of our Archdiocese assign the Parish Councils to inform their members about the elections and to help those who cannot, to complete the necessary forms in order to be registered in the electoral roll.

It is necessary for all the elderly to feel satisfied that they are still useful, that the country has not forgotten them, and that it now gives them the opportunity to feel the joy and pride of taking part in its elections.

Konstantinos Lykogiannis

Elmsford, NY

[It should be noted that the postal vote is for the upcoming European Parliament elections only.]

RELATED

Columnists
How Did We Become Tribes?

American politics have become tribal, like it or not.

Editorial
President Biden Welcomes Greek Americans to the People’s House
Columnists
Ronna McDaniel and Nicole Shanahan Deserve Better Treatment

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

April Nor’easter With Heavy, Wet Snow Pounds Northeast, Knocks Out Power to Hundreds of Thousands

A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at one point.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ever since the Federal Reserve signaled last fall that it was likely done raising interest rates, Wall Street traders, economists, car buyers, would-be homeowners — pretty much everyone — began obsessing over a single question: When will the Fed start cutting rates? But now, with the U.

CAIRO (AP) — Two basic mistakes, according to the Israeli military.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal trial is set to begin, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case.

The impact of music on mental health is an intriguing and extensively discussed topic, as numerous studies have analyzed how music affects mood, perception, and human behavior.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.