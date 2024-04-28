Young Americans Trust Trump

Columnists

Another Biden ‘fortress’ falls. Young American citizens, those tend to be Democrats and had supported Biden… are changing thanks to Donald Trump’s policies and, of course, the tragic mistakes of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. And we’re not saying this off the top of our heads, Reuters says so! According to a poll last month (March) by Reuters/Ipsos, American citizens aged 18 to 29 support Biden at 29% compared to Trump’s 26%, just a 3 percentage point difference! It should be noted that for Trump this is already a win because in the 2020 elections he received 24% of this age group. The same poll showed that Americans aged 18-29 who supported the Republican Party in 2016 were at 24% and today, in 2024, they are… 28% of those polled.

Now let’s go to the fresh news, which is also very important. Reuters went to a Republican Party rally with Donald Trump present in Green Bay, WI. At the rally – among the approximately 3,000 attendees who went despite the cold and snow – there were hundreds of young people and Reuters spoke with 20 of them aged 20 to 30. They all emphasized that they would support the Republican Party and Donald Trump, and the reasons are the economy, inflation, prices on the shelves, the immigration issue, and their opposition to aid to Ukraine, while they are indifferent to the low unemployment and high stock market numbers. 26-year-old hospital security guard Steve Wente said, “I make decent money and can’t afford a house with the salary I make now, and it’s time to bring back someone who will lower prices to power.” 23-year-old dog breeding business owner Isaiah Turner told Reuters, “I can’t think of anything Trump did while in power that upset me. And now with Biden in power there are countless things I disagree with. Many of my friends have the same opinion as me.” 19-year-old student Colin Kregg said, “the money spent overseas could be better used to address domestic issues, such as drug addiction. I really don’t like what we’re doing with Ukraine. When I hear him (referring to Trump) speak, he’s very patriotic, very ‘America First’ and I like that.” 20-year-old Caitlyn Huenink said that being young and supporting Trump is difficult because leftists condemn his views, but she has seen changes among her peers at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Also, according to Reuters, young people are increasingly leaning towards Republicans and Trump “despite Biden’s efforts to keep them on his side by trying to erase student debt, expand affordable housing, and overturn abortion rights restrictions.” Finally, according to the latest Marist College poll conducted in March, Trump leads by 2 points among Millennial voters and the subsequent Generation Z, while 61% of 18-29 year olds said they do not approve of Biden’s job as president.