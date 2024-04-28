This Week in History: April 27th to May 3rd

OPINIONS

APRIL 27TH:

On this day in 1748, Adamantios Korais, the Greek humanist scholar, was born in Smyrna. Korais was known for his advocacy of a revived classicism which laid the intellectual foundations for the Greek struggle for independence. Korais was the son of a merchant who studied medicine at the University of Montpellier in France. After his studies, he moved to Paris to pursue a literary career. His first works were editions of ancient medical writers, particularly Hippocrates and Theophrastus. Convinced that contemporary Greeks could find strength and unity only through a revival of their classical heritage, Korais made his writings an instrument for awakening his countrymen to the significance of that heritage for their national aspirations. His influence on the modern Greek language, and on Greek culture more broadly, has been compared to that of Dante on Italian and Martin Luther on German. Korais’ most enduring contribution was the creation of a new Greek literary language – the ‘Katharevousa’, He purifyied the vernacular (Demotic) of foreign elements and combined its best elements with Classical Greek. His ‘Atakta’, composed between 1828 and 1835, was the first modern Greek dictionary. He also edited the first four books of Homer’s Iliad.

APRIL 29TH:

On this day in 1863, Constantine P. Cavafy, the renowned Egyptian-Greek poet, journalist, and civil servant was born in Alexandria, Egypt. 70 years later in 1933, Cavafy also died on this day. He lived in England for much of his adolescence and then moved between Alexandria, Liverpool, and Constantinople, where his family had roots. During his lifetime, Cavafy was an obscure poet, living in relative seclusion and publishing little of his work. A short collection of his poetry was privately printed in the early 1900s, but he never offered a volume of his poems for sale during his lifetime. Instead he distributed privately printed pamphlets to friends and relatives. A skeptic, he denied or ridiculed traditional values of Christianity, patriotism, and heterosexuality, though he was ill at ease with his own nonconformity. His language is a mixture of the refined and stilted ‘official’ Greek – ‘Katharevousa’ – modified from Byzantine Greek, and the ‘Demotic’, or spoken, tongue. His style and tone are intimate and realistic and the lyric treatment he gave to familiar historical themes made him popular and influential after his death.

MAY 1ST:

On this day in 1946, the Paris Peace Conference concluded that the islands of the Dodecanese should be returned to Greece by Italy. Italian rule over the Dodecanese, which lasted for over twenty years, was “firm and efficient but never popular.” Italian became the official language, and in 1925 the Dodecanesians were obliged to take Italian citizenship. In response to such restrictions, significant numbers of islanders migrated to the United States. After World War II, the islands came under British occupation, with Greek participation. The Paris conference agreed in 1946 that the islands should pass to Greece and were formally ceded in 1947.

Also on this day in 1925, Cyprus became a British Crown Colony. Cyprus was annexed by Britain on the outbreak of war with the Ottoman Empire in 1914 before becoming a Crown Colony. From the 1930s, Greek Cypriots campaigned for ‘enosis’ (union with Greece), a movement that came to be led in the 1950s by Archbishop Makarios. The UK proposed instead (in 1948, 1954, and 1955) various forms of internal self-government, all of which were deemed unacceptable. In 1955, the National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters (EOKA) began armed resistance against the UK. In 1960, the UK negotiated an independence agreement with Greece and Turkey, under which the three powers guaranteed to protect the integrity of Cyprus, which was to be allowed neither to unite with any other country nor to be partitioned. Cyprus, which had not taken part in these negotiations, became independent as the Republic of Cyprus.