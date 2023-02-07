x

February 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 37ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: Ultimate Hypocrisy

February 7, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

I am Fr. Basil Papanikolaou, an 88-year-old, retired Greek Orthodox Priest. Events in Ukraine have been a source of utter agony and pain! I share the interminable agony of the Archbishop of Albania Anastasios “because of the catastrophic and unacceptable war of Russia against Ukraine.” Seeing the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church welcoming Putin into a beautiful cathedral, with the latter crossing himself and lighting a candle, evokes feelings of sympathy tor the millions of Orthodox faithful in that country.

Hypocrisy reigns also deep in our Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in this country. A case in point is my own indescribable and very sad story.

I served our Church as a faithful Orthodox Priest for 48 years. Close to my retirement, my wife (presvytera) succumbed to the dreadful disease, following a five-year struggle, which left my family in disarray, having to cope, among other things, with a disabled son.

The years that followed were turbulent for me, to say the least. After a considerable amount of time in prayer and contemplation, I married a wonderful Orthodox woman, who has been the answer to my loneliness and hopelessness. But then my Church came and said, “you are no longer a priest!” Why? Because the ‘Apostolic Canons’ prohibit widowed priests from remarrying. However, I had done my homework and found that those canons were fake, composed during dark ages of our church history by misanthropic, misogynist, and heretical individuals. Nothing uncommon in the early stages of our church life.

Our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew rescinded those canons for the benefit of many people like myself. I know of similar cases where ‘no longer priests’ were reinstated, but not my case – it has been rejected by Archbishop Elpidophoros. I have written to him NUMEROUS times and he has NEVER answered me, except once through his Chancellor with an emphatic NO! As I near the end of my earthly journey, I would like to depart as a humble Orthodox Priest that I was. What is the reason for saying NO to me? I have done nothing wrong, nor have I created a scandal, which is the reason for many of those canons. My former parishioners have been overwhelmed to see me smile again, whereas Archbishop Elpidophoros has scandalized – with his recent actions here and abroad – countless people. I implore him to submit my name to the Patriarch and his Synod to give me back the honorable name ‘Fr. Basil’ my former parishioners still use when addressing me. Please, Your Eminence, I have neither money nor any high ranking personality to advocate for me. Please do this as an act of mercy and justice for a lowly priest who devoted his entire adult life to serving the true Church of Christ!

 

Fr. Basil Papanikolaou

Davenport, IA

RELATED

Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: On the Former King’s Funeral

To the Editor:What a disgrace that the government of Greece let the palace of the royals fall apart and then had to fix it up fast after the former king Constantine’s death.

Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: Praise for The National Herald
Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: C.E. Scaros-Jan. 6 Committee Trump and Beyond

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.