Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas Receives Response on Turkey & F-16s

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.S. plans to sell F-16s to Turkey.

Rep. Pappas, alongside Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), led 41 of his House colleagues in the November 1 letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing the plans and demanding information from the State Department following reports of a request from Turkey to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and dozens of modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the United States.

The State Department response, dated January 31 and signed by Bureau of Legislative Affairs Senior Bureau Official Naz Durakoglu, thanked Pappas and noted that Turkey is a NATO ally and also that “Ankara’s involvement in some recent conflicts is unhelpful and undermines regional security.”

The response also noted that “the Department is still early in its review process of the proposed sale, which would require a Congressional notification if we were to approve it.”