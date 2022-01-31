x

Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas Receives Response on Turkey & F-16s

January 31, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Chris Pappas participates in a debate of Democratic hopefuls in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)
WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.S. plans to sell F-16s to Turkey.

Rep. Pappas, alongside Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), led 41 of his House colleagues in the November 1 letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken opposing the plans and demanding information from the State Department following reports of a request from Turkey to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and dozens of modernization kits for its existing warplanes from the United States.

The State Department response, dated January 31 and signed by Bureau of Legislative Affairs Senior Bureau Official Naz Durakoglu, thanked Pappas and noted that Turkey is a NATO ally and also that “Ankara’s involvement in some recent conflicts is unhelpful and undermines regional security.”

The response also noted that “the Department is still early in its review process of the proposed sale, which would require a Congressional notification if we were to approve it.”

PLYMOUTH, MI – Karl's Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth, is owned by the Greek-American Poulos family and serves up "homey" favorites, including BBQ ribs, maple-glazed salmon, and even Greek saganaki, in the "cozy, log cabin-style restaurant," Click on Detroit reported on January 28.

BOSTON – Professor Constantine Arvanitopoulos, who holds the Constantine G Karamanlis Chair in Hellenic and European Studies at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and former minister of Education spoke to The National Herald about the crises in Ukraine and the Aegean.

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios made a pastoral visit to the St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church community in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and celebrated the Divine Liturgy assisted by the presiding priest of the parish Fr.

TNH's Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald's Happenings of the Week (Jan 22 – Jan 28) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

