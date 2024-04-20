x

Tannousis: Assembly Ignores Bail Reform Failures, Ignores Law Enforcement

April 20, 2024
By The National Herald
Tannousis in the Assembly Albany NY
New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) speaking on the Assembly floor. Photo: Courtesy of Assemblyman Tannousis’ office

ALBANY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) released a statement on April 18 concerning the state budget.

“Nearly three weeks past the initial deadline for the state budget, we are finally seeing budget bills being brought to the floor,” said Assemblyman Tannousis. “The Assembly Majority has put forth several public protection proposals which initially may seem promising but upon closer look, optimism fades.”

He continued: “We’ve all witnessed the alarming rise in crime that New York City has experienced in recent months. From vicious assaults on residents to a surge in retail theft, and tragically, the loss of our own police officers. It is clear that the rise in crime is attributable to two district factors: bail reform and Raise the Age. Instead of fixing those two failures, Democrats have presented a series of proposals that they say is aimed at toughening penalties for crimes against retail workers and transit workers while implementing additional judicial safeguards and the expanding hate crime offenses. While commendable on its face, not a single one of these proposed crimes is bail eligible. Moreover, not a single proposal has been put forth to protect our police officers who put their lives on the line everyday day to protect us and have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“It is disingenuous for the Assembly majority to take a victory lap on creating these proposals when they have not made changes to the underlying issues leading to the increase in violent crime. Even so, by creating new crimes to seemingly protect other groups while ignoring our men and women in uniform demonstrates their desire to continue New York’s pro-criminal agenda,” Tannousis said.

