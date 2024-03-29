x

March 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Contemplating the Deeper Meaning of the March 25th Double Holiday

March 29, 2024
By Christopher Tripoulas
Holy Cross Whitestone Stars Academy March 25th IMG_9128
FILE - The Holy Cross Whitestone community's Stars Academy students and staff posed for a commemorative photo with presiding priest Fr. Nicolaos Paros following the Divine Liturgy on March 25, the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary and Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of Holy Cross Whitestone

Both in Greece and abroad, the double holiday of March 25th is celebrated in manifold ways, with holy services, student shows, parades, etc. The annual celebration of this sacred and auspicious day serves as both an invitation and challenge to observe it in the matter befitting it to avoid losing sight of its deeper essence.

In Greece, national holidays are threatened by ethnonihilism, which aims to dissolve the very fabric of national identity. Its ‘professional’ historical revisionists try to disparage historical figures, cynically question the importance of holidays, or paint their observation as outdated or extremist, or downplay their significance by extolling the Ottoman Empire or other occupational powers.

It will be interesting to observe how the Church reacts to related provocations expected to follow in the immediate future. After clashing with the Government over the legalization of gay marriage, some question whether the recent reclusive tendencies of the Archbishop of Athens might somehow foreshadow a previously agreed decision to formalize the separation of Church and State. Self-styled progressives in Greece have long called for this ‘reform’, as if other EU member states that they so eagerly seek to emulate don’t have their kings serve as heads of their state churches. This discussion is rather ironic when considering how the Greek Revolution was specifically planned to coincide with the feast of the Annunciation.

As for the Church of Greece, the only reason that it originally became a state institution was so the Bavarocracy ruling at the time could sever it from the Ecumenical Patriarchate and form a ‘state church’, then prevalent in Europe. Essentially, the same people who lobbied for the formation of a state church back in the 19th century are the ones advocating for the separation of Church and State today. In either instance, their impetus is based solely on peddling foreign ideas and does nothing to serve the interest of either institution. Furthermore, it reveals a profound ignorance of the traditional role of the Church in Orthodox Christian society.

Ethnonihilism and ill-conceived reformism seek to create a Greece devoid of its unique history and worldview, which ultimately threatens the existence of an independent Hellenic identity.

Meanwhile, the Diaspora has its own issues – chiefly organizational. At some point, there needs to be a serious discussion regarding the type of events that should be organized to commemorate national holidays, as well as the audiences being targeted. If these events are aimed at a mainstream audience, then the issue of ‘branding’ needs to be seriously examined. Overarching themes must emerge beyond the limitations of provincial boundaries around which many Greek societies and associations are organized and focus on cultural elements of Hellenism that invite spectators into an ongoing dialogue. From theatrical and musical presentations to exhibitions, lectures, and celebrations, the underlying theme must be to promote distinct features of Hellenism that distinguish it and highlight its singularity.

Wherever parades are held, the Community must seriously contemplate and create a hierarchy of values that showcase timeless priorities for Hellenism, such as education, democracy, and resistance to tyranny, the metaphysical importance of communion in our various relationships and institutions, etc. All too often, parades in the Diaspora sacrifice order, central unifying themes, and strategic showcasing of Community needs for mass participation that can be messy, confusing, and at times, quite kitschy. For example, if schools are in fact a vital component for the future of Hellenism and the survival of the Greek language, then they need to be given the necessary position of prominence in parades and recognized, not relegated to the lowest marching order or squeezed in between organizations whose contribution, albeit welcome, is nowhere near as significant.

Most importantly, however, the challenge of celebrating March 25th is to remain ever conscious of the timeless message of hope born by this holiday. The good news that “God defeats the order of nature wherever He wills” and in doing so, invites us to overcome the laws of mere biological existence and become “gods by grace” through a life in Christ. The good news of the Gospel spilled out into other aspects of our national life, serving as the inspiration to rise up against the Turkish yoke and regain independence, despite being heavily outgunned, outmanned, and facing resistance from external centers of power. This same spirit allowing our forefathers to take a leap of faith and “attain miracles” in the face of all sorts of adversity must guide our aspirations both in Greece and the Diaspora, to struggle to overcome those things keeping us down and realize our true potential. At the end of the day, March 25th should stand as a perennial reminder for the Greek Nation and Diaspora that “all things are possible to him who believes!”

Follow me on X @CTripoulas

RELATED

Columnists
Farewell to an Outstanding Colleague – March 29, 2024

ATHENS – Farewells are never easy.

Columnists
They Are Hitting Trump with Misinformation
Columnists
The children of Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Filipino Villager is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday to Pray for World Peace

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

NEW YORK – Niki Kerameus, Minister of the Interior of Greece, undertook a visit to the United States that included participating in celebrations of Greek Independence day as well as presentations about the new postal voting system for the Hellenic Diaspora.

BOSTON – Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver has resigned and the Synod of the Phanar in Constantinople, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding, has elected him Metropolitan of Lystra, an honorary position.

ATHENS – The energetic applause and standing ovations delivered by an appreciative audience after five-and-a-half hours of Richard Wagner’s ‘Die Walküre’ on March 24 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) said it all.

After realizing from the polling numbers that chasing Trump with lawsuits, indictments, and police, does him more good than harm and actually consolidates the support of voters, the Democrats put up their president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.