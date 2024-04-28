x

April 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Events

Chians of New York Honored Their Mayor

April 28, 2024
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
Chios Mayor Honored
Left to right: Markella Kaneris, Marianthi Kaneris, Mayor of Chios Dr. Ioannis Malafis, Nicki Gonias, Michael Kaneris, and Dimitrios A. Gonias, during the award ceremony. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – With the commitment to upgrade their relationship and to improve the services of the Municipality for expatriate Chians, the Mayor of Chios Dr. Ioannis Malafis accepted the award from the Philanthropic Association of Trypes Chios, at a well-attended event on Long Island on April 21.

“You will see within the next six months that whatever pilot program comes from the Municipality will be for the expatriates,” said Dr. Malafis, reminding of the appreciation felt by the residents of Chios towards their expatriate compatriots.

“Everyone counts on you and everyone loves you. Let’s open a dialogue, as it should be done correctly. Let the expatriates come closer. I commit myself, and you will see very soon that what seems impossible will also be adopted by the rest of Greece,” said Dr. Malafis.

Trypes Philanthropic Society President Marianthi Kaneris and honoree Mayor of Chios Dr. Ioannis Malafis. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

The catering hall was packed with representatives from all Chian associations, including the Chian Federation. The expatriates showed their appreciation for the mayor of the island, who was in New York for the Greek Independence Day parade, as well as to make relevant contacts.

Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos represented Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and led the gathering in a prayer. He referred to the History of Chios, then made a special reference to the mayor, noting that he comes from a clerical family. The pastor of the community of Zoodochos Pigi in the Bronx, Fr. Vasilios Louros, read a message from Metropolitan Markos of Chios, Psara, and Oinousses, who had been invited to the event but due to the requirements of the Lenten services, was unable to travel.

Taking the podium, the president of the Trypes Philanthropic Society Marianthi Kaneris thanked everyone for their presence and spoke warmly about the mayor while reminding the philanthropic purpose of the event, which to fund the Autism House on the island of Chios.

Chian Federation President Kyriaki Kalogera at the podium during the event honoring Mayor of Chios Dr. Ioannis Malafis. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

“We are delighted to have honored the Mayor of Chios, Dr. Ioannis Malafis. Thank you to everyone who came here. His visit was something that moved us, but also prompted us to achieve this great result, to raise a large sum for a serious purpose: the home of people with autism of our beloved island, Chios,” said Kaneris.

Dimitrios A. Gonias, who was co-chairman of the event, also expressed his thanks, emphasizing that the Association of Trypes Chios is “a small village, a small Association with a big heart.”

He added that Mayor Dr. Ioannis Malafis comes from Tripes too, and noted how important it was that the entire Greek community was at the recent parade marshal on 5th Avenue. “I want to thank the president of the Parade Committee, Philip Christopher, and all the members,” Gonias said.

Immediately Christopher, proudly noted the presence of the mayor at the parade and in general all those who were on 5th Avenue the previous Sunday, calling it the most important parade of the last 20 years. He then received a commemorative gift from the mayor of Chios, who noted the close connection between the Chians and the Cypriots.

In her greeting, the president of the Chian Federation thanked the mayor of Chios for his recent visit to Chian House, emphasizing that she had the opportunity to discuss with expatriates issues concerning the island and themselves.

Greetings were also extended by the president of the ‘Pelinaios – Agia Markella’ Association, Dimitris Moutafis, who wished a fruitful five-year term to Mayor Dr. Malafis.

Finally, the mayor, receiving the award, in addition to expressing thanks, urged those present to obtain Greek citizenship for their children. “Make all your children Greeks. You are the best Americans, but you are also the best Greeks,” concluded the Mayor of Chios.

RELATED

Community
Archbishop Elpidophoros Proposes Separation of Church and State in Greece

BOSTON – During the visit of Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece, on Friday, April 26, at the Archdiocese in New York Archbishop Elpidophoros of America proposed the separation of Church and State in Greece.

Events
Going on in Greek-American Community
General News
Recovering After Brutal Attack, Irene Tahliambouris Returns Home

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Over 100 Pilot Whales Beached on Western Australian Coast Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said.

East Macedonia and Thrace aren't just destinations for history buffs and nature enthusiasts; they're also playgrounds for families seeking enriching experiences.

BOSTON – During the visit of Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece, on Friday, April 26, at the Archdiocese in New York Archbishop Elpidophoros of America proposed the separation of Church and State in Greece.

NEW YORK – With the commitment to upgrade their relationship and to improve the services of the Municipality for expatriate Chians, the Mayor of Chios Dr.

THRU JUNE 4 NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.