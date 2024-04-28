Chians of New York Honored Their Mayor

Events

NEW YORK – With the commitment to upgrade their relationship and to improve the services of the Municipality for expatriate Chians, the Mayor of Chios Dr. Ioannis Malafis accepted the award from the Philanthropic Association of Trypes Chios, at a well-attended event on Long Island on April 21.

“You will see within the next six months that whatever pilot program comes from the Municipality will be for the expatriates,” said Dr. Malafis, reminding of the appreciation felt by the residents of Chios towards their expatriate compatriots.

“Everyone counts on you and everyone loves you. Let’s open a dialogue, as it should be done correctly. Let the expatriates come closer. I commit myself, and you will see very soon that what seems impossible will also be adopted by the rest of Greece,” said Dr. Malafis.

The catering hall was packed with representatives from all Chian associations, including the Chian Federation. The expatriates showed their appreciation for the mayor of the island, who was in New York for the Greek Independence Day parade, as well as to make relevant contacts.

Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos represented Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and led the gathering in a prayer. He referred to the History of Chios, then made a special reference to the mayor, noting that he comes from a clerical family. The pastor of the community of Zoodochos Pigi in the Bronx, Fr. Vasilios Louros, read a message from Metropolitan Markos of Chios, Psara, and Oinousses, who had been invited to the event but due to the requirements of the Lenten services, was unable to travel.

Taking the podium, the president of the Trypes Philanthropic Society Marianthi Kaneris thanked everyone for their presence and spoke warmly about the mayor while reminding the philanthropic purpose of the event, which to fund the Autism House on the island of Chios.

“We are delighted to have honored the Mayor of Chios, Dr. Ioannis Malafis. Thank you to everyone who came here. His visit was something that moved us, but also prompted us to achieve this great result, to raise a large sum for a serious purpose: the home of people with autism of our beloved island, Chios,” said Kaneris.

Dimitrios A. Gonias, who was co-chairman of the event, also expressed his thanks, emphasizing that the Association of Trypes Chios is “a small village, a small Association with a big heart.”

He added that Mayor Dr. Ioannis Malafis comes from Tripes too, and noted how important it was that the entire Greek community was at the recent parade marshal on 5th Avenue. “I want to thank the president of the Parade Committee, Philip Christopher, and all the members,” Gonias said.

Immediately Christopher, proudly noted the presence of the mayor at the parade and in general all those who were on 5th Avenue the previous Sunday, calling it the most important parade of the last 20 years. He then received a commemorative gift from the mayor of Chios, who noted the close connection between the Chians and the Cypriots.

In her greeting, the president of the Chian Federation thanked the mayor of Chios for his recent visit to Chian House, emphasizing that she had the opportunity to discuss with expatriates issues concerning the island and themselves.

Greetings were also extended by the president of the ‘Pelinaios – Agia Markella’ Association, Dimitris Moutafis, who wished a fruitful five-year term to Mayor Dr. Malafis.

Finally, the mayor, receiving the award, in addition to expressing thanks, urged those present to obtain Greek citizenship for their children. “Make all your children Greeks. You are the best Americans, but you are also the best Greeks,” concluded the Mayor of Chios.