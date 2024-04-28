Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU JUNE 4

NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce.

APRIL 26-27

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture announced that Alkinoos Ioannidis, the acclaimed and popular singer-songwriter, will visit Los Angeles and the UCLA campus for two exclusive events, on Friday, April 26, 4 PM, an enlightening and personal lecture on the art of song, titled ‘The Word and the Note’ which is free, but RSVP online is required, and on Saturday, April 27, 7:30 PM, a captivating solo performance with tickets $40 – general admission, $15 – students with valid ID, available online. This event is being held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus in Los Angeles. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, with support from the Dean of Humanities at UCLA and Power Muse Productions. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/rKPS8. For concert information and tickets: https://shorturl.at/cjrvG.

APRIL 27

BOSTON – KefiFM, in partnership with Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite (HBBU), announced a special Radiothon aimed at raising funds to send adolescents for a transformative week at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston Camp. This collaboration underscores their shared commitment to supporting youth development and community engagement. The radiothon will take place on Saturday, April 27, 10:30 AM-4 PM EST, and will be broadcast live on KefiFM across the country and around the world. Listeners are invited to tune in, participate and contribute to this meaningful cause. Donations can be made online prior to or during the event via the donation link: https://shorturl.at/uwyPR or by calling/texting the KefiFM studio line: 1-857-302-5199 during the event.

APRIL 28

LEXINGTON, MA – The Palm Sunday Fish Dinner at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 17 Meriam Street in Lexington, takes place Sunday, April 28, following the Divine Liturgy. Reservation and payment deadline April 21. No tickets will be sold at the door. More information is available by phone: 781-862-6453.

MAY 2-4

NEW YORK – After the great success and the triple sold-out of ‘The Artaud Diptych’ project last spring, the Tank NYC presents as part of this May’s program at The Tank’s Proscenium Theater, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, ‘The Cenci Family’, directed by Ioli Andreadi. This new play, inspired by the groundbreaking artist and thinker Antonin Artaud, written by the two prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, and starring Konstantina Takalou, Ifigeneia Karamitrou, and Thanos Koniaris, has received excellent reviews. With the kind sponsorship of the George & Victoria Karelias Foundation and under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the show will be presented Thursday, May 2, Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 7 PM, with English surtitles. More information is available online: https://thetanknyc.org.

May 3

PEABODY, MA – The Good Friday Retreat at St. Vasilios Greek Church, 5 Paleologos Street in Peabody, takes place May 3, 10:30 AM-1 PM. Participate in learning, singing and arts and crafts during a very special time on our journey to Pascha. Open to ages K-12th grade. More information is available by phone: 978-531-0777.

MAY 5

PASADENA, CA – The Saint Sophia Easter Picnic takes place Sunday, May 5, 1-7 PM at Brookside Park in Pasadena. More information is available by contacting the Saint Sophia Cathedral office: 323-737-2424.

MAY 8-11

NEW YORK – The 15th Venous Symposium will return to the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel May 8-11. Course directors are Dr. Antonios Gasparis and Dr. Nicos Labropoulos. Register early and save: https://venous-symposium.com/registration/.

MAY 10

BROOKLINE, MA – The Maliotis Cultural Center and the Anatoliama, Inc., present ‘The Soul of Epirus’ Greek concert at the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, with Vasilis Kostas on laouto, Aimilia Chalkia on vocals, George Lernis on percussion, featuring Petroloukas Halkias on clarinet and special guest Beth Bahia Cohen on violin, Friday, May 10, 7 PM. Tickets available on Eventbrite, search ‘The Soul of Epirus’ More information is available by phone: 617-522-2800

NEW LONDON, CT – Gyro Day at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street in New London, takes place Friday, May 10. More information is available by phone: 959-213-6972 and online: https://www.saintsophianl.org.

MAY 17

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce 72nd Annual Person of the Year Gala honoring George Economou, Founder, TMS Group, takes place Friday, May 17, at Casa Cipriani New York, 10 South Street in Manhattan. More information is available online: https://www.hellenicamerican.cc.

MAY 24

NEW YORK – The concert titled ‘Our Own Greece’ takes place on Friday, May 24 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in Manhattan, 8:30 PM, and features The Folk Orchestra, accompanied by the enchanting voices of Petros Gaitanos, Babis Tsertos, Lina Orfanos, and the Pancyprian Choir of NY directed by Phyto Stratis. On the grand stage, witness a poetic symphony intertwining the timeless words of luminaries such as Makriyiannis, Solomos, Seferis, and Elytis with the soul-stirring melodies of Tsitsanis, Vamvakaris, Theodorakis, Hatzidakis, Xarhakos, Mikroutsikos, etc. Through the cinematic masterpieces of Koundouros, Angelopoulos, and Voulgaris, immerse yourself in the visual poetry of Greece’s cinematic legacy. Tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/bjLTV.

MAY 26

ONLINE – EMBCA’s ‘200th Anniversary Commemoration of the Passing of Lord Byron’ Webinar Panel Discussion takes place on Sunday, May 26, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The discussion will be introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President. The panel is currently in formation. More information is available online: https://embca.com.