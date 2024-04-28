Family Adventure Awaits: Kid-Friendly Delights in East Macedonia and Thrace

Travel

East Macedonia and Thrace aren’t just destinations for history buffs and nature enthusiasts; they’re also playgrounds for families seeking enriching experiences. With a plethora of family-friendly activities, this Greek region invites parents and children alike to embark on unforgettable adventures and athletic activities that cater to all ages.

Historical Marvels for Young Explorers

Introduce your little ones to the wonders of history with a visit to Philippi. The ancient city, with its well-preserved ruins, becomes a colossal playground where kids can let their imaginations run wild. Engaging guided tours and interactive activities can turn a history lesson into a captivating exploration for the whole family.

For a more hands-on experience, the Fortress of Kavala (AKA the Acropolis of Kavala) offers a unique opportunity for children to unravel the mysteries of the past. It was built in the 15th century AD and stands at the top of Panagia peninsula, where the Old Town is situated. It was buIllt on the remains of the Byzantine acropolis of Christoupolis (the former name of Kavala) which was destroyed in 1391, incorporating parts that survived from it. The various fortification interventions are obvious and were cried out by the Byzantines, Venetians, and Ottomans.

Nature Escapes: Outdoor Fun for All Ages

For families yearning for outdoor adventures, East Macedonia and Thrace present a plethora of options. The village of Toxotes becomes a natural playground for exploration. Take leisurely walks along the riverbanks, engage in bird-watching activities, and let children connect with nature in this serene environment.

Families seeking a more adventurous experience can head to the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park. Children can marvel at the diversity of flora and fauna and search for three out of the four vulture species of Europe (the Black Vulture, the Griffon Vulture, and the Egyptian Vulture). Guided tours offer educational insights into the importance of biodiversity, making it an enriching experience for young nature enthusiasts.

Athletic Activities

For those who like to mix their experiences of nature and culture with athleticism, wonderful activities and events await visitors to Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in all seasons.

In the Evros frontier region, the annual Paggaio Trail Run draws runners from all over the world and the Drama region is beloved for its swimming, diving, fishing, and sailing experiences – and in winter, skiing. Mountain running races are held in virgin forest land around Nevrokopi near the city of Drama.

Thrilling kayaking awaits in the Nestos river near Kavala, and not far from the beloved port town, the organized long-distance bicycle ride known as the Brevet Philippoi begins at the fascinating archaeological site and follows the routes of the mountainous masses surrounding the Park of Philippi.

The island of Thasos offers many pursuits to activate body and soul, including rock climbing, kitesurfing, bike riding, and off road 4×4 safaris.

Culinary Delights:

Family-Friendly Tastes

If you love Christmas and are visiting in wintertime, don’t miss the Oneiroupoli (Dreamland) Christmas market in Drama. The kids will enjoy the rides, the skating rink, and a visit with Santa in his village, and you will delight in the sweets (amazing loukoumades!), hot drinks, food, and souvenirs at festive shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

The gastronomic journey in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace caters to the palates of both young and old. Explore local markets together, allowing children to discover the vibrant colors and aromas of fresh produce. Family-friendly tavernas welcome little gourmands with delicious treats like halvah flavored with mastic.

Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, with its diverse offerings, transforms into a family-friendly haven where history, culture, nature, and gastronomy blend seamlessly. Whether you’re exploring ancient sites with curious minds, dancing through festivals, immersing in the wonders of nature, or savoring local flavors as a family, this Greek region ensures that every moment becomes a cherished memory. Embrace the spirit of family adventure in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, where the wonders of exploration are tailor-made for every generation.