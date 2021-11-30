x

November 30, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Default Category

Appeals Court to Weigh Trump arguments to withhold records

November 30, 2021
By Associated Press
Capital Breach Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to stop Congress from receiving call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan 6 insurrection at the US Capitol led by his supporters.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will hear arguments Tuesday from lawyers for Trump and the House committee seeking the records as part of its investigation into the riot.

Trump’s attorneys want the court to reverse a federal judge’s ruling allowing the National Archives and Records Administration to turn over the records after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege. Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s claims that he could exert executive privilege overriding Biden, noting in part, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not president.” The appeals court issued an administrative stay after Chutkan’s ruling to review the case.

Democratic presidents nominated all three judges who will hear arguments Tuesday. Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins were nominated by President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Biden appointee.

Given the stakes of the case, either side is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In their appeal to the circuit court, Trump’s lawyers said they agreed with Chutkan that presidents were not kings. “True, but in that same vein, Congress is not Parliament — a legislative body with supreme and unchecked constitutional power over the operations of government,” they wrote.

Trump has argued that records of his deliberations on Jan. 6 must be withheld to protect executive privilege for future presidents and that the Democrat-led House is primarily driven by politics. The House committee’s lawyers rejected those arguments and called Trump’s attempts to assert executive privilege “unprecedented and deeply flawed.”

“It is difficult to imagine a more critical subject for Congressional investigation, and Mr. Trump’s arguments cannot overcome Congress’s pressing need,” the committee’s lawyers said.

RELATED

Default Category
Pete N. Marudas – Dedicated Public Servant Who Inspired Many – Is Mourned

Across the United States and as far as Greece and Cyprus, news of the November 20 passing of Peter N Marudas, the latest of a dwindling ‘Greatest Generation’ of Greek-American leaders to fall asleep in the Lord, brought both a sense of solemnity and deep appreciation to many apropos of Thanksgiving week during a pandemic.

Default Category
A Turkish Tree Grows in Brooklyn – and our Community’s Responsibilities
Default Category
After Only One Year, Kosmos Greek Grill in Danbury, Conn. For Sale

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.

Politics

ANKARA - Trying to sway international opinion against Greece, Turkey said its Coast Guard rescued 29 refugees allegedly pushed back into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek forces.

Sciences

ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Travel

General News

Video

New Variant Cause for Concern, Not Panic, Biden Tells US

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings