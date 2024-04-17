George Karlaftis to TNH: ‘I Feel Proud’

General News

George Karlaftis during his speech at the pre-parade Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on April 13. (Photo: GOARCH/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK – “We are waiting for you on Fifth Avenue with our flag held high,” said two-time NFL champion, George Karlaftis, in the Greek language, concluding his speech to all those present at the New York Greek Independence Parade Gala on April 13 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, amid applause.

The enthusiasm was widespread for the presence of the Greek-American athlete who in his first two years in the NFL has won the Super Bowl two times in a row with the Kansas City Chiefs. Already in the cocktail hours, Greek-Americans of all ages approached him to congratulate him and take a photo with him. For his part, he seemed to enjoy the atmosphere as well as the fans approached him. He is after all, a member of the Greek-American community, a child born in Greece who immigrated to the USA as a teenager.

Born in Athens on April 3, he grew up as a multi-sport athlete involved in soccer, track and field, basketball, and water polo – the latter of which he played with the Greek National team.

Karlaftis’ family moved to the United States when he was 13, after his father died suddenly of a heart attack on the island of Kos where he was to deliver a speech at an engineering conference in 2014, To Vima reported. Mathios ‘Matthew’ Karlaftis was a civil engineer and all-around athlete in Greece.

George Karlaftis continued playing sports and played football at Purdue, where he was all-Big Ten. When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Karlaftis, as the team’s then-rookie defensive end, made history, becoming the first Greek-born NFL player to win a Super Bowl. He then made history again winning the Super Bowl in 2024 for a second time with the Chiefs in only his second year in the NFL.

The football star was an ideal choice for Grand Marshal of the New York Greek Parade.

“It’s a very big honor, something that makes me very proud. I can’t wait for the parade. Everyone is very happy, they hug me, they say how proud they are of me. As an athlete, you don’t expect these things, so they make you feel very good,” Karlaftis, visibly moved by the experience at the Gala, told The National Herald.

Regarding his career, the Greek-American ace of the Kansas City Chiefs could not hide his satisfaction with what he has achieved, but he remains humble, even if he did not hide that the Kansas team aims to immediately win another championship.

“I feel very good about my career. I believe I am on an upswing. God willing, we will also win the third consecutive championship,” continued Karlaftis, who did not fail to express his belief that his beloved Panathinaikos will win the 7th European championship in basketball.

A little earlier, speaking to the Greek-Americans present, Karlaftis thanked the members of the Parade Committee, with special reference to co-chairman Yiannis Stroumbakis, for the fact that they chose him to be the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade on Fifth Avenue.

“It is a great pleasure to participate in this event that reminds all of us Greeks what we can achieve when we are united, not only today, but in general in history. We owe a lot to our ancestors for their struggles to be where we are today. We are on the side of freedom and democracy and always remember that united Greeks can have great success,” concluded Karlaftis.