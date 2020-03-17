President Sakellaropoulou: Greece’s National Sovereignty Is Non-Negotiable

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday underlined the important role played by the Armed Forces for the protection of the country’s sovereign rights, as well as in addressing the Greek and global public health crisis, during her visit to the Defence Ministry. It was Sakellaropoulou’s first visit to a ministry after assuming office.

The president pointed out that Greece has been a member of the European Union for many years and that it is a part of Europe’s territory, adding that “guaranteeing peace, security and stability in Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean is a pillar of our national strategy.”

She noted that the defence of Greece’s territorial sovereignty and national borders thus takes on a European dimension, as the Greek borders are also the external southeastern borders of the EU.

“Our country, which is dedicated to international law and fully respects the international treaties and obligations that derive from them, constitutes an example of a democratic and peaceful force that believes in peaceful coexistence, cooperation and friendship among the peoples of the region. However, this does not mean that it will show weakness in the face of any aggression or actions aimed against it. The Greek Armed Forces prove this every day. Greece’s national sovereignty is non-negotiable. The protecction of our sovereign rights is self-evident,” she said.