Tsitsipas Survives Thrilling Battle to Reach Barcelona Open Semis

April 19, 2024
By TNH Staff
Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
FILE - Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters final match in Monaco, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

BARCELONA – Stefanos Tsitsipas encountered a significant challenge in his match against Facundo Diaz Acosta during the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Friday. Despite facing two match points, Tsitsipas displayed remarkable resilience, ultimately clinching a thrilling 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8) victory.

The showdown unfolded over two hours and 31 minutes of intense play. Tsitsipas found himself in a precarious position when serving for the match at 5-4 in the third set, committing two double faults that allowed Diaz Acosta to break back. However, the Argentine failed to capitalize on a match point during Tsitsipas’ subsequent serve at 5-6. Both players fought fiercely in the third-set tie-break, saving match points along the way.

Amidst the high stakes, Tsitsipas demonstrated resilience on Pista Rafa Nadal. Facing another match point at 6/7 in the tie-break, he rallied to seize victory on his third opportunity. Overwhelmed with emotion, Tsitsipas collapsed to the court in jubilation before rising to embrace Diaz Acosta. This triumph marked Tsitsipas’s ninth consecutive win and positioned him one spot higher at No. 7 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

Tsitsipas, a three-time finalist in Barcelona, boasts an impressive 28-2 record against players ranked outside the Top 20 in the PIF ATP Rankings on clay since 2022. He aims to sustain this dominance in the semi-finals against either Arthur Fils (No. 36) or Dusan Lajovic (No. 59) on Saturday.

Diaz Acosta’s valiant performance propelled him up seven spots to No. 46 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. The 23-year-old’s journey to the quarter-finals adds to his burgeoning career, highlighted by his maiden tour-level title in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

