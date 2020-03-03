Mitsotakis: Greece Facing an Asymmetric Threat, Not a Refugee/Migration Problem

KASTANIES, EVROS – Greece is not facing a refugee/migration problem but an “asymmetric threat”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday in Kastanies, Evros during a joint press conference with the heads of the EU’s top institutions.

“It is my duty to defend Greece’s integrity and this is what I will do. My guideline is the security of Greece and Europe,” Mitsotakis underlined.

” We are acting within the framework of international and European law. Above all, the events at the Greek borders consitute an international political matter of the highest degree,” stated Mitsotakis. “Greece has shown that it can defend its rights armed with legality and its determination,” he said, adding that the threats of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “were not allowed to pass”.

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘Greek concerns are also our concerns’

Greece’s concerns “are also our concerns,” and the Greek borders are also European borders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the heads of other EU institutions in Kastanies, Evros on Tuesday.

“We declare our European solidarity with Greece” she said.

“The situation at our [EU] borders is not an issue Greece must handle alone, it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole and we will handle the problem with order, unity, solidarity and determination,” the European Commission president added.