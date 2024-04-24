x

April 24, 2024

Greece Strikes Back at US Tepid Human Rights Report Listing Faults

April 24, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece is unhappy over a US State Department report that noted Greece was criticized for human rights issues, although the Americans said progress was made and was careful not to be too damaging in their assessment.

The report on the state of human rights in Greece for 2023 mentioned allegations  of mistreatment of migrants and asylum seekers, members of the LGBTQI+ community, and referred to a phone bugging scandal and spyware.

The Foreign Ministry was upset it hadn’t been consulted before the report’s findings were released and complained it recorded, “without further investigation, allegations made by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs,) none of which has been subjected to independent scrutiny.”

The New Democracy government has gone after critical NGO’s and the ministry said Greece had effectively been broadsided and that the report’s integrity, reliability and objectivity was unfairly compromised.

“While progress in the protection of rights in Greece is acknowledged at many levels, the report overlooks or completely ignores regulatory interventions and national strategies of recent years aimed at securing the rights of vulnerable groups of citizens, such as people with disabilities, LGBTQI individuals, and unaccompanied minors,” it stressed.

The State Department’s report emphasized that there have been no significant changes in the human rights situation in Greece over the past year, noting “significant human rights issues included credible reports of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prison detainees and of migrants and asylum seekers by law enforcement authorities; crimes involving violence targeting members of national, racial or ethnic minority groups; and crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons.”

But the US said that the government investigated, prosecuted and punished officials who committed human rights violations, whether in the security forces or elsewhere, it referred to “failures to effectively investigate allegations of forced returns of asylum seekers and to hold those responsible to account.”

Critics have accused Greek law enforcement of beating refugees and migrants and stealing from them and the government of pushing them back at sea and on land, which was denied by New Democracracy’s spokesman.

