Tsipras Chairs Meeting on SYRIZA Restructuring Plans, New Membership

ATHENS – SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras chaired a meeting of the party, ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair which he will attend, and relating to plans of party restructuring.

The meeting included party secretary Panos Skourletis, the director of Tsipras’ office Michalis Kalogirou, and press spokesman Alexis Charitsis.

Tsipras discussed the timetable for restructure, expanding membership at the base and changing its profile, party sources said.

Syriza’s Political Secretariat will meet on August 27, and the Progressive Alliance’s coordinating body will meet the same week to discuss these issues.

According to party plans, sources said, the preparations for the party’s restructuring and registering new members should be completed within September.