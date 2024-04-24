x

April 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Unveiling Plato’s Resting Place: Insights from Herculaneum’s Bionic Eye

April 24, 2024
By Athens News Agency
_The_School_of_Athens__by_Raffaello_Sanzio_da_Urbino
Raphael's "The School of Athens" depicting Plato teaching at his Academy. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

ATHENS – The exact burial site of Plato has been identified, thanks to research conducted by the Italian Research Foundation, based on papyri from the site of Herculaneum, near Naples.

Led by Italian papyrologist Graziano Ranocchia, the research concludes that Plato was buried in the “Academy” that bears his name in Athens, in a garden near the “Temple of the Muses.”

This significant discovery stems from a new reading of a papyrus of Philodemus the Epicurean, containing the History of the “Academy.”

Despite being charred by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79, the papyri were deciphered using a bionic eye, which unveiled crucial new information. The research, initiated three years ago and slated for completion in 2026, revealed a thousand new words compared to the previous study conducted in 1991—a 30% increase in text.

Italian researchers suggest that the new reading indicates Plato may have been sold as a slave as early as 404 BC, when the Spartans conquered Aegina, or alternatively, in 399 BC, immediately after the death of Socrates. This differs from the previous understanding, which placed the event in 387 BC during Plato’s time in Syracuse, Sicily.

The significance of the Herculaneum papyri lies in their bionic reading, which unveiled crucial historical details, including the location of Plato’s burial site at the Academy of Athens. These papyri, preserved despite the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, offer invaluable insights into ancient philosophical texts, primarily authored by Philodemos the Epicurean. While the majority of the papyri remain in the National Library of Naples, their ongoing study promises further revelations about the ancient world.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Economy Upgraded: S&P Signals Growth & Reform

ATHENS - S&P credit rating agency upgraded Greece’s outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on Friday, April 19, 2024 while maintaining the investment-grade rating of BBB-.

Economy
Greek Government Moves to Slash POS Transaction Fees
Economy
Greece’s Wind Energy Revolution Takes Flight in Western Macedonia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

ATHENS - S&P credit rating agency upgraded Greece’s outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on Friday, April 19, 2024 while maintaining the investment-grade rating of BBB-.

ATHENS - The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is pressing ahead with a legislative regulation, which it will submit to Parliament within the week or at the latest the following day, to slash the fees for POS transactions.

ATHENS - According to the website capital.

ATHENS - Throughout 2023, Intrakat Group executed its strategic plan with remarkable success, witnessing robust performance across all business segments.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.