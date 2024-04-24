Unveiling Plato’s Resting Place: Insights from Herculaneum’s Bionic Eye

Society

ATHENS – The exact burial site of Plato has been identified, thanks to research conducted by the Italian Research Foundation, based on papyri from the site of Herculaneum, near Naples.

Led by Italian papyrologist Graziano Ranocchia, the research concludes that Plato was buried in the “Academy” that bears his name in Athens, in a garden near the “Temple of the Muses.”

This significant discovery stems from a new reading of a papyrus of Philodemus the Epicurean, containing the History of the “Academy.”

Despite being charred by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79, the papyri were deciphered using a bionic eye, which unveiled crucial new information. The research, initiated three years ago and slated for completion in 2026, revealed a thousand new words compared to the previous study conducted in 1991—a 30% increase in text.

Italian researchers suggest that the new reading indicates Plato may have been sold as a slave as early as 404 BC, when the Spartans conquered Aegina, or alternatively, in 399 BC, immediately after the death of Socrates. This differs from the previous understanding, which placed the event in 387 BC during Plato’s time in Syracuse, Sicily.

The significance of the Herculaneum papyri lies in their bionic reading, which unveiled crucial historical details, including the location of Plato’s burial site at the Academy of Athens. These papyri, preserved despite the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, offer invaluable insights into ancient philosophical texts, primarily authored by Philodemos the Epicurean. While the majority of the papyri remain in the National Library of Naples, their ongoing study promises further revelations about the ancient world.