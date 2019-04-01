Ton Athanaton Honors the Memory of EOKA Fighters for the 64th Anniversary (Vid & Pics)

By Christodoulos Athanasatos April 1, 2019

Ton Athanaton (Immortal Heroes) commemorated the 64th anniversary of the start of the EOKA Liberation Struggle and included a performance by the Pancyprian Choir and Actors of NY with flutist Ellie Tsachtani and Artistic and Musical Director Phyto Stratis. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

ASTORIA – On March 31, Ton Athanaton (Immortal Heroes) Songs and Poetry Commemorating the 64th Anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-59 was presented by the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus at the St. Demetrios community’s Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center in Astoria.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus Savvas Angelides was the keynote speaker at the event …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available