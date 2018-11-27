3 Dismembered Bodies Found on Railway in Northern Greece

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek authorities say the dismembered bodies of three people, believed to be immigrants who were hit by a train overnight, have been found on rail tracks near the border with Turkey.

Police say the human remains were seen Tuesday by a train driver who stopped the train and notified authorities. The bodies were so mangled that their sex and age have yet to be determined.

The apparent accident is believed to have occurred late Monday, near the village of Fylakas between the northeastern towns of Alexandroupolis and Komotini.

The area is near the Turkish border, a key entry point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. There have been several fatal accidents with trains hitting migrants sleeping on the lines or walking along them in the dark.

3 ARRESTED IN GREECE FOR SMUGGLING MIGRANTS

Greek authorities say they have broken a criminal ring that smuggled migrants that had entered Greece illegally to Italy by using small vessels departing from remote beaches.

A police statement Monday said three men have been arrested for alleged ring membership, while 9 more are being sought.

The suspects were caught Friday in the southern Peloponnese region, allegedly preparing to take a group of 46 migrants to Italy on a 12-meter (40-foot) long vessel.

Police said the ring charged migrants, who were seeking to continue their journey to more affluent European countries, to handle the entire Greek leg of their trip.

It allegedly picked them up at the northeastern land border with Turkey and drove them to the Peloponnese, from where they continued by sea.