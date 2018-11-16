Former Greek Premier Simitis Furious Over Money-Laundering Probe

ATHENS – Former PASOK Socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis, the latest target of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA which is going after political rivals, said he won’t sit still after a report Greece’s anti-money laundering authority is going to look into his bank accounts.

That’s in connection with Greece acquiring a

Former Socialist prime minister Costas a C4I security system for the 2004 Athens Olympics, with Simitis saying he has “nothing to hide,” and saying the allegations in the Ta Nea daily newspaper were “scandalous,” and that he would respond in full after finding out “who is behind them.”

In a shot at SYRIZA, which is trying to reverse a fall in polls after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises, Simitis, whose government brought Greece into the Eurozone, said that,” “History is not written by the transient holders of executive power,” said Kathimerini.

According to the report, which was confirmed by officials, authorities have also requested the opening of bank accounts held by the ex-prime minister’s brother, Spiros Simitis, and by former public order minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and his deputy Vangelis Malesios.

That came after the report referred to the deposition of a French citizen, Michel Josserand, in 2006 relating to the upgrade of Hellenic Navy frigates, in which he said that a US company approached Simitis and Chrysochoidis directly to secure the C4I deal.

Josserand was convicted after legal action by Yiannos Papantoniou, Greece’s then defense minister, who he approached about the same deal. Papantoniou has been detained and jailed during a money laundering probe into his tenure at the defense ministry.