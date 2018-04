NEW YORK – Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria will be airing on PBS stations across the United States this April, and in the New York area on April 12, check your local listings. The documentary chronicles life in the picturesque town of Kastoria, where Jews and Christians lived in harmony and friendship for over two thousand years. The title Trezoros is the Ladino/Judeo/Spanish term of endearment meaning “treasures.”

The film takes the audience on a journey from …