Ambassador Kalamvrezos to Present His New Novel at Three Events April 18, 19, 21

Literature

NEW YORK – Ambassador Dionyssios Kalamvrezos, PhD, will present his new novel ‘Εικονικός Εφιάλτης’ (‘Virtual Nightmare’) along with the basic elements of Artificial Intelligence in three events April 18, 19, and 21.

Held under the auspices of the Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Queens College, CUNY, the Hellenic American Project (HAP), Queens College, CUNY, the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations, and the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the book presentations will be held in Manhattan, Astoria, and Mattituck, and will feature discussions with distinguished guests.

The first event takes place Thursday, April 18, 6-8 PM, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. The speakers include Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, UN Dag Hammarskjold Library & Information Management Section Chief Thanos Giannakopoulos, Manhattan College Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Chair and Professor Dr. George C. Giakos, American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Columbia University Department of Applied Physics and Applied Mathematics Dr. Anastasia Romanou, artist Lydia Venieri, and the author Amb. Kalamvrezos. The event moderator is Peter Moulinos.

A reception will follow, sponsored by the Law Firm of Moulinos and Associates.

The second event takes place Friday, April 19, 6-8 PM, at the ‘Kefalonitiko Spiti,’ 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria. Speakers include Queens College, CUNYProfessor of Sociology and HAP Founding Director Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Dr. George C. Giakos, Dr. Anastasia Romanou, Lydia Venieri, Maria Miles- entertainment attorney, adjunct professor at the Feinstein Graduate School of Cinema and the School of Visual Arts, President of Hellenic Film Society USA, Dr. Alexandros Graikos of Stony Brook University, and the author. The event moderator is Costas Vangelatos. A reception will follow, sponsored by the Kefalos Society of America.

The third event takes place Sunday, April 21, 12-2 PM, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Mattituck, 1950 Breakwater Road. Speakers include Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Dr. George C. Giakos, Dr. Anastasia Romanou, Lydia Venieri, Dr. Alexandros Graikos, and the author. The event moderator is Marika Andreola-Paleos. A reception will follow, sponsored by the Hellenic-American Taxpayers & Civic Association of Southold Township (HATCAST).

The events are organized by the World Federation of Cephalonian & Ithacian Societies ‘Odysseus’, Hellenic American National Council, AHI, Kefalos Society of America, Cephalonian Brotherhood of New York, Pan-Zakynthian Brotherhood ‘D. Solomos’ New York, Society of Kastorians ‘Omonoia’ New York, the Greek-American Writers’ Association, HATCAST (Greek-American Homeowners of Long Island), and Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Mattituck.

With the support of the Hellenic Film Society USA, Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW), Brussels AHEPA Chapter 610, ALLILONNet, Daughters of Penelope ‘Thetis’ Chapter of Brussels, Writers Festival of Belgium, and Papazisis Publishers, Athens.