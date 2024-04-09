x

April 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Literature

Ambassador Kalamvrezos to Present His New Novel at Three Events April 18, 19, 21

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Screenshot
‘Εικονικός Εφιάλτης’ (‘Virtual Nightmare’) by Ambassador Dionyssios Kalamvrezos, PhD. Photo: Papazisis Publishers

NEW YORK – Ambassador Dionyssios Kalamvrezos, PhD, will present his new novel ‘Εικονικός Εφιάλτης’ (‘Virtual Nightmare’) along with the basic elements of Artificial Intelligence in three events April 18, 19, and 21.

Held under the auspices of the Center for Byzantine and Modern Greek Studies at Queens College, CUNY, the Hellenic American Project (HAP), Queens College, CUNY, the Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations, and the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the book presentations will be held in Manhattan, Astoria, and Mattituck, and will feature discussions with distinguished guests.

The first event takes place Thursday, April 18, 6-8 PM, at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. The speakers include Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, UN Dag Hammarskjold Library & Information Management Section Chief Thanos Giannakopoulos, Manhattan College Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Chair and Professor Dr. George C. Giakos, American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Columbia University Department of Applied Physics and Applied Mathematics Dr. Anastasia Romanou, artist Lydia Venieri, and the author Amb. Kalamvrezos. The event moderator is Peter Moulinos.

A reception will follow, sponsored by the Law Firm of Moulinos and Associates.

The second event takes place Friday, April 19, 6-8 PM, at the ‘Kefalonitiko Spiti,’ 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria. Speakers include Queens College, CUNYProfessor of Sociology and HAP Founding Director Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Dr. George C. Giakos, Dr. Anastasia Romanou, Lydia Venieri, Maria Miles- entertainment attorney, adjunct professor at the Feinstein Graduate School of Cinema and the School of Visual Arts, President of Hellenic Film Society USA, Dr. Alexandros Graikos of Stony Brook University, and the author. The event moderator is Costas Vangelatos. A reception will follow, sponsored by the Kefalos Society of America.

The third event takes place Sunday, April 21, 12-2 PM, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Mattituck, 1950 Breakwater Road. Speakers include Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Dr. George C. Giakos, Dr. Anastasia Romanou, Lydia Venieri, Dr. Alexandros Graikos, and the author. The event moderator is Marika Andreola-Paleos. A reception will follow, sponsored by the Hellenic-American Taxpayers & Civic Association of Southold Township (HATCAST).

The events are organized by the World Federation of Cephalonian & Ithacian Societies ‘Odysseus’, Hellenic American National Council, AHI, Kefalos Society of America, Cephalonian Brotherhood of New York, Pan-Zakynthian Brotherhood ‘D. Solomos’ New York, Society of Kastorians ‘Omonoia’ New York, the Greek-American Writers’ Association, HATCAST (Greek-American Homeowners of Long Island), and Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Mattituck.

With the support of the Hellenic Film Society USA, Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW), Brussels AHEPA Chapter 610, ALLILONNet, Daughters of Penelope ‘Thetis’ Chapter of Brussels, Writers Festival of Belgium, and Papazisis Publishers, Athens.

RELATED

Music
Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman to Hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Albums Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again.

Literature
Book Review: Jen Silverman’s Gripping Second Novel Explores the Long Afterlife of Political Violence
Literature
Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer’ Tops List of Most Criticized Library Books for Third Straight Year

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

LONDON  — Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called “God particle” that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.

PONTIAC, Mich.  — The first parents convicted in a U.

LONDON  — Leandro Trossard’s second-half equalizer gave Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday after Harry Kane had scored against his old rival yet again.

MILAN  — An explosion Tuesday at a decades-old hydroelectric plant in northern Italy killed at least three workers and injured five others, a regional fire chief said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.