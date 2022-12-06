Vespers Celebrated at New St. Nicholas at World Trade Center

Church

NEW YORK – In an emotionally charged atmosphere, Vespers for the Feast of St. Nicholas was celebrated on Monday evening, December 5 for the first time at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Bishop Apostolos of Medeia presided over the service, assisted by the church’s pastor, Protopresbyter Fr. Andreas Vythoulkas, and a number of priests from the greater New York area.

It was a gathering of historic significance, as it marked the first time that the new St. Nicholas at the World Trade Center became fully functional, more than 21 years after the original church that was located near the current site was destroyed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Visibly moved, Bishop Apostolos dedicated the moment to the thousands of lives lost at Ground Zero, emphasizing the symbolic and practical importance of the reopening of St. Nicholas, which gained a sacred purpose from the very next day after 9/11 and is now a also place of pilgrimage and remembrance.

The church was rebuilt despite multiple obstacles through the years thanks to the dynamism and dedication of its builders and supporters and is ready to embrace its parishioners, many of whom worshipped in the interim at the Cathedral of Sts. Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn, across the East River.

The president of the organization ‘Friends of St. Nicholas’, Michael Psaros, was also present. In a public statement, he thanked, among others, the National Herald for its support of the project.

More reporting from The National Herald will follow.