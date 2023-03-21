Updates on the New York Greek Independence Parade and Events

Events

The Greek Parade on the 5th Avenue in New York, June 5, 2022. (Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York Parade Committee released an update on the upcoming parade related events and on the benefactors of the Greek Independence Parade.

Markos Marinakis (Founder & Director of Marinakis Chartering), Aris Kourkoumelis (United Brothers), Savas Constantinidis (Green Apple Management), and Dimitris Paliouras are the new Parade Benefactors.

On Friday, April 28, 11 AM, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will welcome the Evzones to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center and they will march to Bowling Green for the Flag-Raising Ceremony.

March 23 is the last day for the float registration at Stathakion Cultural Center.

The Youth Committee is organizing two pre-parade events, Young Adult Greek Night at Melrose Ballroom on March 31 and Young Professional Happy Hour at Kyma Flatiron on April 26. The Radiothon at Hellas FM to support the 2023 Greek Independence Parade will be held on Monday, April 3, 5-9 PM. To support the parade, call: 718-707-3120.

Libra Group Executive Chairman George Logothetis, the Parade Grand Marshal will also be the keynote speaker at the Hilton Gala. Popular Greek singer George Dalaras is the Special Guest for the Hilton event.

Celebrating March 25th at Athens Square Park

On Saturday, March 25, the celebration of Greek Independence Day begins at 2 PM at Athens Square Park, 30th Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria. The program includes the flag raising ceremony, keynote speech by Professor Sophia Fasos of St. John’s and Adelphi Universities, live traditional Greek music by Melodia orchestra, bouzouki by Giannis Staikos, traditional Greek dancing by the dance groups of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA, the Kalymnian Brotherhood in New York, and the Greek American Folkore Society of NY, as well as by the award-winning dance group of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church of Port Washington, NY, and a poetry reading by students of the St. Demetrios Greek Afternoon School of Astoria.

Main Cultural Event on March 26 at Stathakion Cultural Center

On the occasion of the celebration of the national anniversary of the Greek Independence, the main pre-parade cultural event takes place on Sunday, March 26, 4 PM, at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. The event speakers include Lou Katsos, East Mediterranean Business Cultural Alliance (EMBCA) President, on ‘We Are All Greeks: Hellenism in America and the Hellenic Revolution’ (in English), Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology, Queens College, on ‘Philhellenes in the U.S.A. and the Greek Revolution’ (in Greek), and Dr. Evaggelos Athanasopoulos, Historian, on ‘Costumes and Weapons in the Greek Revolution of 1821’ (in Greek). Slides will also be included in the presentations which will be followed by a discussion and reception. Admission to the event is free.