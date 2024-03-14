Second Ship Carrying Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians Readied on Cyprus

Politics

A member of the World Central Kitchen stands by the humanitarian aid is seen being loaded onto pallets for transport to the port of Larnaca from where it will be shipped to Gaza, at a warehouse near Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Cyprus' foreign minister Constantinos Kombos said that a second vessel being loaded with aid for Gaza is currently docked at Larnaca port and is preparing to depart. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A second vessel filled with food for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists was being loaded on Cyprus as the island has become the jumping-off point to get humanitarian aid to them.

As many as 25 percent of the population of 2.4 million people in Gaza are at risk of starving because of an Israeli blockade and Israel said it will have to inspect all cargo on ships heading there.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) said it was loading a ship at Larnaca port with 300 tons of food aid – including legumes, canned tuna, vegetables, rice and flour, said the news agency Reuters on March 14, no details on when it would sail.

Cyprus is screening aid cargos on the island in a process including Israel to eliminate security checks at offloading destinations, officials said. A ship towing a barge carrying almost 200 tons of food aid for Gaza left Cyprus two days earlier.