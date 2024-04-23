Cyprus Says Can’t Handle More Syrian Refugees, Asylum Claims Suspended

Politics

NICOSIA – The suspending of asylum applications from Syrian refugees on Cyprus has now been followed by President Nikos Christodoulides saying the island country that’s a member of the European Union can’t take any more in.

“We are not in a position to take any more Syrian refugees. We are at our limit and can no longer cope with this flow of refugees,” Christodoulides said in an interview with the Editor Network Germany (RND) about the dilemma.

“That is why I asked the EU for help and decided to suspend the examination of new asylum applications. For us, this is a matter of national security. We are no longer able to respond to this challenge,” he said.

According to Cypriot officials, over 2,000 Syrian refugees arrived by sea from Lebanon in the first three months of 2024, a huge jump over the mere 78 arrivals during the same period the previous year.

Christodoulides said that 7 percent of the island’s population is now made up of refugees and migrants and that there will have to be an acceleration of deporting them back to Syria even though that country is deemed not safe with rebellion against the government.

The EU would have to change the designation to allow deportations and Christodoulides said that parts of Syria are safe enough for that. “We expressly demand that certain areas in Syria be classified as safe regions,” he said.