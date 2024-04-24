x

April 24, 2024

Cyprus Can’t Shake Money-Laundering Bugaboo, Now Chided by EU

April 24, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Daily Life
FILE - People enjoy the sun and the sea in the southern port city of Limassol on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Despite constant efforts to show it’s not a haven for the rich and criminals to hide their cash, Cyprus was once again rebuked for money laundering and financial interests, this time by the European Commission.

The bloc said that Cyprus – along with Greece – didn’t properly transpose a European Union anti-fraud directive that was designed to protect the bloc’s budget and penalize violators for criminal offenses, The Cyprus Mail reported.

The Commission sent a letter to Cyprus in February 2022 and wasn’t satisfied with replies, complaining that the government then in power “failed to fully transpose some provisions on the definition and the liability of legal persons.”

Cyprus has been known especially as a place for rich Russians to deposit their money and had to end a residency permit program for rich foreigners after it was found they hadn’t properly been vetted for possible criminal activity.

