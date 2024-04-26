x

April 26, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

The Trial of a Former U.S. President

April 26, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Trump Hush Money
Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

On Monday, April 22, 2024, history was being written in a Manhattan courtroom. Perhaps not the kind of history many would want, but history nonetheless.

For the first time in history, a former President of the country is being indicted on charges of committing a criminal act. Specifically, Mr. Trump is accused of altering the financial records of a company to silence a pornographic actress, Stormy Daniels, whose disclosure could have politically derailed him in 2016.

I know it doesn’t sound like an event that is  significant enough to justify the trial of a former President. However, as they say, the law is the law, and the same rules should apply to everyone. Or at least that’s what we, the people, should believe.

At the heart of this case is former Trump attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen. He was the one who arranged for the gossip tabloid, the widely circulated “National Enquirer,” to purchase Daniels’ story for $126,000 and “kill” it, meaning not to publish it. The so-called “catch and kill.”

Later, Trump reimbursed Cohen the money he paid.

Cohen’s story is highly intriguing. Cohen once admired Trump to the point that he would have given up his life for him. It is indicative that, as he stated, “he would take a bullet” for Trump, his idol.

He was considered the most loyal person there was. Until Trump turned his back on him when special counsel Robert Mueller conducted an investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 elections. That’s when Cohen cooperated with the authorities in order to obtain a better deal. In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and was disbarred. Shortly thereafter, he wrote a book titled: ‘Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump’ published in 2020.

Certainly, his testimony in court, under Trump’s fierce gaze, is expected to be of great interest. But perhaps even more interesting will be Trump’s reaction.

RELATED

Editorial
The Drama of an ‘Illegal’ Immigrant

"How did you find Greece?" a friend asked me, after my recent return to New York from a trip there.

Guest Viewpoints
The Importance of Intellectual Property Protection
Columnists
Some Thoughts on the Anniversary of the Repose of Metropolitan Joachim

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Over 100 Pilot Whales Beached on Western Australian Coast Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, history was being written in a Manhattan courtroom.

PARIS - With heavy security set for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games during a time of terrorism, France has asked to use a Greek air defense system as well although talks are said to have been going on for months.

PARIS (AP) — Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tiny Philip Morris product called Zyn has been making big headlines, sparking debate about whether new nicotine-based alternatives intended for adults may be catching on with underage teens and adolescents.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.