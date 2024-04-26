The Trial of a Former U.S. President

Editorial

Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings during jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, April 18, 2024 in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

On Monday, April 22, 2024, history was being written in a Manhattan courtroom. Perhaps not the kind of history many would want, but history nonetheless.

For the first time in history, a former President of the country is being indicted on charges of committing a criminal act. Specifically, Mr. Trump is accused of altering the financial records of a company to silence a pornographic actress, Stormy Daniels, whose disclosure could have politically derailed him in 2016.

I know it doesn’t sound like an event that is significant enough to justify the trial of a former President. However, as they say, the law is the law, and the same rules should apply to everyone. Or at least that’s what we, the people, should believe.

At the heart of this case is former Trump attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen. He was the one who arranged for the gossip tabloid, the widely circulated “National Enquirer,” to purchase Daniels’ story for $126,000 and “kill” it, meaning not to publish it. The so-called “catch and kill.”

Later, Trump reimbursed Cohen the money he paid.

Cohen’s story is highly intriguing. Cohen once admired Trump to the point that he would have given up his life for him. It is indicative that, as he stated, “he would take a bullet” for Trump, his idol.

He was considered the most loyal person there was. Until Trump turned his back on him when special counsel Robert Mueller conducted an investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 elections. That’s when Cohen cooperated with the authorities in order to obtain a better deal. In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and was disbarred. Shortly thereafter, he wrote a book titled: ‘Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump’ published in 2020.

Certainly, his testimony in court, under Trump’s fierce gaze, is expected to be of great interest. But perhaps even more interesting will be Trump’s reaction.