The Drama of an ‘Illegal’ Immigrant

Editorial

“How did you find Greece?” a friend asked me, after my recent return to New York from a trip there. After I told him my impressions, and surprised by his questions – which showed ignorance of contemporary Greece – I asked him: “How many years has it been since you went to Greece?” “Many,” he said sadly. “But why?” I asked him. He is a businessman, and quite successful from what I knew.

He took me aside and confessed with a trembling voice that he cannot travel outside of America. “I am illegal,” he told me. “But,” I whispered, “you’ve been here for decades. You are married to a woman born in America, your children were born here, and you have a business. What are you telling me?” “You’re right,” he replied. “All that is true, but I am illegal. I cannot get papers because I came here illegally – I jumped off a ship, I was in need. I didn’t pay taxes. I didn’t do any of the right things I needed to do to be included in any of the arrangements made by the state for people like me and I messed up.”

This is a true story that, even though so many years have passed since then, I cannot forget. I remembered it again a few days ago after reading in the Wall Street Journal that Biden is considering the possibility of granting legal status to around 1.1 million residents, like my friend, who are married to American citizens.

I will be very happy if this happens.