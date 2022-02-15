x

February 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 20ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Released Murderer Jailed for Rape, Robbery of Three Sex Workers

February 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Police car GREECE
(File photo: Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

THESSALONIKI – A 39-year-old man let out of jail after serving 15 years for killing a psychiatrist was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Thessaloniki for raping and robbing three sex workers in March 2021, while pretending to be a police officer, but not identified.

He denied the charges, said Kathimerini, claiming the women consented and that he was framed in a scheme cooked up by former inmates in a Trikala prison as revenge because he refused to bring drugs inside the jail.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened just a month after his release from prison for the killing of the 58-year-old psychiatrist who was the former partner of his then Cuban fiancée. The psychiatrist had been stabbed several times and was found in a pool of blood next to his parked car.

The court had convicted him and his then fiancée to life in prison for it but a higher court reduced the sentence because of a previously clean criminal record and not having killed anyone before then.

RELATED

Society
Third Parent on Crete Charged with Keeping Child out of School

HERAKLION - Despite penalties up to two years in jail otherwise, some Greek parents are still refusing to send their children to schools in protest of COVID-19 health measures, with another arrested on Crete.

Politics
Turkey Peeved Over Greek Minister’s Visit to Islands, Troops There
Society
Greece: 21,412 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 77 Deaths

Top Stories

Politics

KYIV - The Greek foreign ministry on Monday expressed its deep sorrow over the sudden death of two Greek expatriates and the injury of two others in the village Graninta in Ukraine, which is close to the cοntact line at East Ukraine.

Sciences

ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others.

Society

ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

General News

Church

Video

Putin: Russia Ready to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings