Released Murderer Jailed for Rape, Robbery of Three Sex Workers

Society

THESSALONIKI – A 39-year-old man let out of jail after serving 15 years for killing a psychiatrist was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Thessaloniki for raping and robbing three sex workers in March 2021, while pretending to be a police officer, but not identified.

He denied the charges, said Kathimerini, claiming the women consented and that he was framed in a scheme cooked up by former inmates in a Trikala prison as revenge because he refused to bring drugs inside the jail.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened just a month after his release from prison for the killing of the 58-year-old psychiatrist who was the former partner of his then Cuban fiancée. The psychiatrist had been stabbed several times and was found in a pool of blood next to his parked car.

The court had convicted him and his then fiancée to life in prison for it but a higher court reduced the sentence because of a previously clean criminal record and not having killed anyone before then.