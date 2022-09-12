x

September 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Political Indecision, Infighting, Roil Plan for Greek University Cops

September 12, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)

ATHENS – The off-again, on-again plans to deploy campus cops outside four troubled Greek universities has run not only into resistance from students and academics but vacillation over their use.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a priority for his New Democracy government was to end violence and rid campuses of criminals and drug-dealers and that they would be protected by unarmed security.
Some 400 campus police have been trained but a slow roll-out outside the University of Athens (EKPA) and the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) before students return to class ran into protests.

There is worry that when the students come back that there will be more demonstrative responses and even violence as anarchists in the Exarchia neighborhood near the schools have also tangled with riot police.

The government passed legislation for the campus cops in February, 2021 but more than a year-and-half later it’s still not operational, with schools blamed for not moving faster to help and the university staff blaming the government, said Kathimerini.

“The constant postponements of its implementation has been seen as sending a message of political ambivalence,” the paper said, with the Education Ministry distancing itself from the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

The government said schools haven’t installed all the turnstiles needed to sort people entering, with identification, and the New Democracy administration, in a concession, said the security won’t be allowed inside now.

The indecision and waffling has given rival parties and critics a field day to slam the government’s indecisiveness about what to do, even now, with students due to return in a few weeks and elections coming in 2023.

The paper said that the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, which is responsible for the establishment of the University Protection Groups, is hoping there won’t be trouble but the lack of consensus in the government was worrying.

“This is the basic condition for the success of any difficult reforms that aim to break down decades-old rigidities and mindsets. The refusal – albeit with different arguments – of the opposition parties to back the plan was evident when the government announced its intention to establish the institution of a campus police force,” an unnamed professor at Athens Law School told the paper.

RELATED

Politics
Iran Will Release Two Greek Oil Tankers, Crews Held Hostage

TEHERAN - Two Greek oil tankers and crews taken hostage after Greece let the United States seize oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker will be released, four months after they were taken, the Greek union of commercial ships seafarers said.

Economy
Greeks Turn to Thrift Shop Bargains, Buying Second-Hand Clothes
Society
Fire Breaks Out on a Sailboat at Kefalonia, 6 British Passengers Out of Danger

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

100 Years after Compact, Colorado River Nearing Crisis Point

DENVER — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings