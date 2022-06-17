x

June 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Health

Pediatric Cancer Center Inaugurated at Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona

June 17, 2022
By The National Herald
imagegen
imagegen

BARCELONA – The Pediatric Cancer Center at Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona seeks to offer the best possible care to children and adolescents with cancer—and their families—while also advancing research that will help us better treat and cure the diseases that affect them. The Center, whose creation the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) helped support, was officially inaugurated on Thursday, June 16.

Watch to get a sense of the mission of the Pediatric Cancer Center.

By centralizing specialist services for those facing cancer to provide a single point of access, the Pediatric Cancer Center seeks to offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary, and personalized care that leads to the best attainable outcomes for patients. A Molecular Oncology Laboratory, for instance, gives doctors the capacity to tailor treatment based on the specific genetic abnormalities observed in a given tumor. And care for the children the Center serves does not end once their course of treatment concludes; support services help kids get back to enjoying real life.

While offering advanced therapies that are available at only a handful of treatment facilities around the world, the Center also seeks to make itself widely accessible and welcome more than 400 new patients each year.

The Center’s research and clinical teams are integrated with one another, ensuring that patients get care based on the latest and best knowledge and creating the conditions for meaningful advancement in treatments. A pediatric tumor biobank and Spain’s first clinical trial unit focused on pediatrics serve as the foundation for the Center’s research strategy.

The cornerstone of the Center was laid in October of 2018 at an event where a new grant commitment from the Leo Messi Foundation and matching grant commitment from SNF brought its fundraising goals to completion.

Health is a core focus for SNF, whose ongoing Health Initiative seeks to help make quality care accessible to all by building infrastructure (including three new hospitals across Greece), supplying state-of-the-art equipment, offering training to medical professionals, and fostering a mental health support system for young people in Greece. SNF also partnered with Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital through the Foundation’s global COVID-19 relief initiative, supporting the creation of a biobank open to all researchers to contribute to science’s understanding of the disease’s impact in children and pregnant women.

Source: snf.orh

RELATED

VIDEO
Yellowstone Park Gateway Towns Fret about Tourism Future

RED LODGE, Mont. — A gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner this week following unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America's most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.

VIDEO
EU Commission Recommends EU Candidate Status for Ukraine
Science
Shaky Oasis for Some Polar Bears Found, but Not for Species

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Pediatric Cancer Center Inaugurated at Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona

BARCELONA - The Pediatric Cancer Center at Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona seeks to offer the best possible care to children and adolescents with cancer—and their families—while also advancing research that will help us better treat and cure the diseases that affect them.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings